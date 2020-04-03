Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, April 3, 2020
Thursday, 2 April 2020, 16:25 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
BYD, Toyota Launch BYD TOYOTA EV TECHNOLOGY Joint Venture to Conduct Battery Electric Vehicle R&D

Toyota City, Japan, Apr 2, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - BYD Company Ltd. (BYD) and Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced today that preparations have proceeded since they signed an agreement for the establishment of a joint venture company to conduct research and development of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) on November 7, 2019, and registration of the new company has been completed. Operations are scheduled to commence in May 2020. The name of the new company is BYD TOYOTA EV TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. (BTET). Hirohisa Kishi from Toyota will serve as chairman, and Zhao Binggen from BYD will be the chief executive officer (CEO).

New Chairman Hirohisa Kishi said with regard to the establishment of the company, "With the engineers from BYD and Toyota working together under the same roof, we aim to develop BEVs that are superior in performance and meet the needs of customers in China by merging the two companies' strengths and also through friendly rivalry."

Newly appointed CEO Zhao Binggen commented, "This joint venture company will focus on the research and development of battery electric vehicles with technology and know-how from both China and Japan. The company is committed to promoting and populating high-quality technologies that make battery electric vehicles more environmentally friendly, safe, comfortable, and intelligent. Our vision is to create a future customer-first mobility style, and a harmonious society for humans and nature."

BYD and Toyota will work together to meet the diverse needs of customers by researching and developing BEVs that appeal to customers and promoting their widespread adoption and also hope to contribute to improving the environment in China.



About Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.

Apr 2, 2020 16:25 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Toyota Motor Corporation Links

http://www.toyota-global.com

https://plus.google.com/+toyotaglobal

https://www.facebook.com/ToyotaMotorCorporation/

https://twitter.com/TOYOTA_PR/

https://www.youtube.com/user/toyotajpchannel/

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/toyota

Toyota Motor Corporation
Mar 31, 2020 13:24 HKT/SGT
Toyota Mobility Foundation Introduces Connected and Sanitized Mobility Services for Healthcare Workers in Support of the Fight Against COVID-19
Mar 30, 2020 16:06 HKT/SGT
Toyota Releases Sales, Production, and Export Results
Mar 30, 2020 11:38 HKT/SGT
Toyota Acknowledges Tencent Keen Security Lab's Initiatives for Improving Automotive Cybersecurity
Mar 24, 2020 16:06 HKT/SGT
NTT and Toyota Enter into Memorandum of Understanding Concerning Business and Capital Alliance Agreement
Mar 23, 2020 13:04 HKT/SGT
Toyota and Hino to Jointly Develop Heavy-Duty Fuel Cell Truck
Mar 20, 2020 09:59 HKT/SGT
Statement on Reported COVID-19 Infection at Toyota Work Site in Japan
Mar 17, 2020 12:18 HKT/SGT
Toyota: TRI-AD and DMP kick off HD Map update PoC from April 2020
Mar 16, 2020 13:13 HKT/SGT
Toyota Blockchain Lab, Accelerating Blockchain Technology Initiatives and External Collaboration
Mar 16, 2020 08:21 HKT/SGT
Ogier Scores his First Victory in the Toyota Yaris WRC
Mar 12, 2020 12:32 HKT/SGT
Toyota Develops New Paint Atomizer with Over 95 percent Coating Efficiency, Highest in the World
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       