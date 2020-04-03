Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, April 3, 2020
Thursday, 2 April 2020, 18:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Retail & Trade Brand Advocacy
Billions Lost in Illicit Trade Critical to COVID-19 Recovery
Malaysia lockdown of RM300 billion shadow economy can help finance COVID-19 economic stimulus package

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 2, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Retail and Trade Brand Advocacy (RTBA), a non-governmental organisation that safeguards business from criminal conduct, says strict action on illicit trade is critical at this time to recover billions of Ringgit that can then be channelled towards the COVID-19 economic recovery efforts.


Heath Michael, Managing Director of RTBA


Heath Michael, Managing Director of RTBA said: "The COVID-19 pandemic, compounded by plummeting oil and commodity prices and trade restrictions, is having a devastating impact on global and regional economies. Every Ringgit will count in the recovery, and radical action is needed from our governments."

"This is all the more important given that the tax revenue to GDP ratio in Malaysia had declined progressively from 15.6% in 2012 to 12.0% in 2018 and 11.8% in January-September 2019."

In Malaysia, the former Finance Minister, YB Lim Guan Eng, had stated recently that Malaysia's shadow economy accounts for 21% of gross domestic product (GDP) and amounts to an estimated RM300 billion annually. Illicit trade forms a large part of this shadow economy.

"When compared with nearby countries, Malaysia's shadow economy does not compare favourably. According to an International Monetary Fund Working Paper, Malaysia's average ratio during the 1991-2015 period was 31.5% - higher than Singapore (11.9%), Australia (12.1%), China (14.7%), Hong Kong (14.7%), Vietnam (18.7%), India (23.9%), Indonesia (24.1%) and South Korea (25.7%)."

"Research shows that cracking down on this criminal activity can recover billions of Ringgit for governments," he said.

Michael added: "Quick win strategies for Governments to shut down illicit trade include policies that addresses demand and supply factors, stricter border enforcement and enhanced collaborations at an intra-regional level. Times like these provide an excellent opportunity for countries to work together to support and rebuild economies."

RTBA defines illicit trade as smuggling, counterfeit and tax evasion activities that cause Governments to lose tax revenues, legitimate businesses to be undermined and consumers being exposed to unregulated or unsafe products. These products include counterfeited or smuggled luxury goods, electronic products, alcoholic beverages and cigarettes that are usually sold illegally on the black market.

In order to facilitate policy reforms and pro-active initiatives to protect legitimate businesses and retailers across the region from criminal conduct and illicit trade, RTBA will be expanding its presence by establishing regional offices in ASEAN countries, including Malaysia.

About Retail & Trade Brand Advocacy

RTBA is a coalition of business, retailers and trademark holders working to protect the retail and supplier industries in the Asia-Pacific region from the impact of criminal conduct. Based in Victoria, Australia, RTBA's focus is to unite, mobilise and advocate for effective change in regulatory, financial and taxation issues affecting the supply chain.

Today, RTBA continues to play an active role in the efforts to enhance product security and increasing penalties for criminals involved in black market operations; stamp out illegal activities including counterfeiting, piracy and illicit trade of consumer goods; protect brands & IP rights of suppliers, manufacturers, trademark owners and consumers as well as to provide positive regulatory and taxation solutions for all constituents of retail trade and supply chains. More information about RTBA is available on its website www.rtbacommerce.com

Issued on behalf of Retail & Trade Brand Advocacy
By Acendus Communications Sdn Bhd

For further information, please call I-mae Liew at +6012 383 5688


Apr 2, 2020 18:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Daily News, ASEAN, Local Business, Government
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Trintech Partners with Sage to Help Businesses Simplify and Accelerate Financial Close Processes  
Apr 3, 2020 00:00 HKT/SGT
Billions Lost in Illicit Trade Critical to COVID-19 Recovery  
Apr 2, 2020 18:00 HKT/SGT
BYD, Toyota Launch BYD TOYOTA EV TECHNOLOGY Joint Venture to Conduct Battery Electric Vehicle R&D  
Apr 2, 2020 16:25 HKT/SGT
Avance Clinical on Top Reasons APAC Biotech Clients Choose Australia for Clinical Trials  
Apr 2, 2020 16:00 HKT/SGT
TNB Aura launches Special Situations Fund, backing tech startups with US$2M each  
Apr 2, 2020 15:30 HKT/SGT
Agilex Biolabs Taps Biopharma Leader Dr Caroline Popper for Board Chair as part of APAC Bioanalytical Services Growth  
Apr 2, 2020 15:30 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors Announces Temporary Production Suspension at a Plant in Japan  
Apr 2, 2020 14:10 HKT/SGT
MHPS: World's Most Efficient Power Plant is Synced to the Grid and Operating at Full Load, Ahead of Schedule  
Apr 2, 2020 10:05 HKT/SGT
Suprema marks 20th Anniversary with a New Emblem  
Apr 1, 2020 17:00 HKT/SGT
Chun Wo's Second "Innovation Student Awards" Open For Application  
Apr 1, 2020 16:35 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
AuToPros 2020: 3rd SMART MOBILITY CONGRESS 2020
22  -  23   April
Singapore
Movin'On Summit
3  -  5   June
MONTRÉAL, CANADA
AIR Convention ASIA
9  -  11   June
Bangkok, Thailand
ConnecTechAsia Summit 2020
9  -  11   June
Singapore
Gas Indonesia Summit & Exhibition 2020
10  -  12   June
Indonesia
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
23  -  24   June
Singapore
Phar-East 2020
30  June -  1   July
Singapore
Asia Pacific Rail 2020
1  -  2   July
Hong Kong
CAREHAB 2020
10  -  11   July
Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2020
21  -  22   July
Bangkok, Thailand
The Roads & Traffic Expo
29  -  30   July
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
MOVE Asia 2020
9  -  10   September
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Philippines 2020
9  -  10   September
Philippines
Home Delivery Asia 2020
23  -  24   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, Singapore
Seamless Philippines 2020
30  September -  1   October
Philippines
Spikes Asia
14  -  16   October
Singapore
The Future Energy Show Philippines
28  -  29   October
Philippines
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020
3  -  4   November
Singapore
EduTECH Philippines 2020
11  -  12   November
Philippines
Green World Asia
18  -  19   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       