  • Saturday, April 4, 2020
Friday, 3 April 2020, 11:47 HKT/SGT
Source: Mazda
Mazda Taking Pre-orders for its 100th Anniversary Special Edition Series in Japan
Available for all registered passenger vehicles in Japan* in reminiscence of R360 Coupe--
the origin of Mazda's car making.

HIROSHIMA, Japan, Apr 3, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation announced that its 100th Anniversary Special Edition series will go on sale in Japan for a limited period until the end of March 2021. Featuring special equipment commemorating the company's 100th anniversary since its foundation, the models will be available for all Mazda passenger vehicles registered and sold in Japan. Pre-orders for the special edition models start today at Mazda dealerships throughout Japan.




These special edition models were prepared as a token of our appreciation for those who have supported Mazda this far, along with our determination to continue to cherish our founder's aspiration of enriching people's lives. The models adopt a white-and-burgundy two-tone color coordination, symbolic of Mazda's first passenger car R360 Coupe, created in 1960. In addition, exclusive components featuring our 100th Anniversary Special Logo, are adopted on both exterior and interior of the commemorative models. The 100th Anniversary Special Edition models will be available for all major models in the Mazda lineup to accommodate to the varied tastes and needs of customers. Furthermore, to make the special edition models available to a wider pool of customers, they will be introduced in stages to markets around the globe.

* Mazda2, Mazda3, Mazda6, CX-3, CX-30, CX-5, CX-8, Roadster (MX-5), Roadster RF
Toward the next 100 years, we will continue to strengthen co-creation and cooperation with all those who work with Mazda and always remain true to our unique trait of "co-creating with others" placing people at the center of our minds, constantly challenging ourselves to create products, technologies, and experiences that our customers love.

Main Features:
- Floor mats (with 100th Anniversary Special Badge)
- Headrests (embossed with 100th Anniversary Special Logo)
- Floor carpet (burgundy)
- Key fob (embossed with 100th Anniversary Special Logo and packaged in a special edition box)
- Center hubcaps (featuring 100th Anniversary Special Logo)
- 100th Anniversary Special Badge (on front fender)
- Exterior color: Snow Flake White Pearl Mica


About Mazda

Mazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years. For more information, please visit www.mazda.com

Apr 3, 2020 11:47 HKT/SGT
Source: Mazda
