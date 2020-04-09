Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, April 9, 2020
Thursday, 9 April 2020, 00:30 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Bityard
Bityard, World's Leading Digital Contracts Exchange, has Launched

SINGAPORE, Apr 9, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Bityard, the world's leading cryptocurrency contracts exchange, has officially launched. Having received a strategic $10 million investment from a US hedge fund, Bityard is creating a precedent in the industry with complex contracts and simple transactions. Bityard's ambitions are to foster research and development in relevant forward-looking technologies, generate overseas market expansion, and encourage ecological construction around their brand name.






Headquartered in Singapore, Bityard is licensed and regulated by Singapore's ACRA, the American Money Services Businesses (MSBs), and Estonia's MTR for the European Union. In Southeast Asia, Bityard will ride the waves of digital asset demand, and government-driven blockchain transacts. And if Bityard is attracting attention for its secure, simple and fast digital contract transaction services, it has also acquired a Thai boxing champion as brand ambassador who will continue to set off waves of attention in his home country and beyond.

The more turbulent the year, the more volatile the cryptocurrencies. While the markets were still absorbing the third halving, the "black swan" event coughed forth with fears of the Coronavirus ruthlessly cutting the price of cryptocurrencies in half, followed by a quick rebound from their lowest point of more than 60%. Contract purchases will inevitably become the year's competitive battlefield on the exchanges. As a new entrant, the founder of Bityard knows clearly that in order to gain a solid placement in the highly competitive contracts market, innovation must be achieved.

Community of Hidden Potential: 'Simplified Transactions'

After research in the increasingly mature digital currency market, a consumer group with high potential has solidified. These consumers agree on the concept of contract trading and the use of leverage to magnify benefits, but contract transactions are complicated and to avoid liquidation, they hesitate to participate in any such transactions. In view of the large number of potential users in the cryptocurrency community craving simple contract transactions and other derivatives, Bityard came in to existence.

Product Concept: 'Complex Contracts, Simple Trade'

Bityard adheres to a product concept of 'complex contracts, simple transactions', and aims to bring customers the ultimate simple operation experience. Opening an account is simple: users only need to register with an email or mobile phone number, and they can become a Bityard user within 30 seconds. The team has done a lot of work to get users up and running quickly.

Simplified topping-up: currently Bityard supports the use of 6 mainstream digital currencies as a method of refilling a user's account. Additionally, the Renminbi as well as the Vietnamese Dong are both supported, and there are plans to add more FIAT on-ramps in the future. There is also a system in place to allow transferring of funds between superiors and subordinates which is facilitated by agents.

Simple Trading: simplify the complex trading interface functions. Users can trade from as little as 5 USDT.

In order to provide a fulfilling customer experience, Bityard's co-branded ambassador announced a fruitful launch of "daily mining" activities. Starting from today, after each user registration, users can get free Bitcoin, Ethereum, EOS, Tron, and more mainstream digital currencies for a value of up to 258 USDT. In addition, users can also get Bityard's first platform currency BYD. After it has been listed its strengths will be well-established.

For more information, visit www.bityard.com, and consider registering an account at Bityard today.
Contact Info: Rafael Zhou, Team Bityard. [email protected], https://www.bityard.com.



Apr 9, 2020 00:30 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: FX & Digital Currencies, FinTech/Chains, ICO's
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Australian CRO Avance Clinical Designated an Essential Service as Strong Demand from Sponsors Continues Amid COVID-19 Crisis  
Apr 9, 2020 20:00 HKT/SGT
MHI Thermal Systems Launches New Air Conditioner Ads on Concept of "Comforting the World with Heat," Featuring Popular Actress Keiko Kitagawa   
Apr 9, 2020 12:39 HKT/SGT
MHPS: Second Commercial-use MEGAMIE System Begins Operations at HAZAMA ANDO Technical Research Institute  
Apr 9, 2020 12:09 HKT/SGT
ZhengTong Auto Appointed Mr. Tian Sheng as Chief Operating Officer  
Apr 9, 2020 12:00 HKT/SGT
Bityard, World's Leading Digital Contracts Exchange, has Launched  
Apr 9, 2020 00:30 HKT/SGT
Illicit Trade Still Rampant Despite MCO  
Apr 8, 2020 18:00 HKT/SGT
Novotech Data Shows Majority of Australian Sites are Open for Clinical Trial Activity  
Apr 8, 2020 18:00 HKT/SGT
Spikes Asia 2020 Cancelled  
Apr 8, 2020 12:13 HKT/SGT
Mazda Earns Six IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Awards, the Most Among Automakers Tested for 2020   
Apr 8, 2020 10:56 HKT/SGT
Digital Diagnostics AG: New 5 Minute Coronavirus Test Delivers Clear Results on Infection  
Apr 8, 2020 09:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
AuToPros 2020: 3rd SMART MOBILITY CONGRESS 2020
22  -  23   April
Singapore
Movin'On Summit
3  -  5   June
MONTRÉAL, CANADA
AIR Convention ASIA
9  -  11   June
Bangkok, Thailand
ConnecTechAsia Summit 2020
9  -  11   June
Singapore
Gas Indonesia Summit & Exhibition 2020
10  -  12   June
Indonesia
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
23  -  24   June
Singapore
Phar-East 2020
30  June -  1   July
Singapore
Asia Pacific Rail 2020
1  -  2   July
Hong Kong
CAREHAB 2020
10  -  11   July
Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2020
21  -  22   July
Bangkok, Thailand
The Roads & Traffic Expo
29  -  30   July
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
MOVE Asia 2020
9  -  10   September
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Philippines 2020
9  -  10   September
Philippines
Home Delivery Asia 2020
23  -  24   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, Singapore
Seamless Philippines 2020
30  September -  1   October
Philippines
Spikes Asia
14  -  16   October
Singapore
The Future Energy Show Philippines
28  -  29   October
Philippines
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020
3  -  4   November
Singapore
EduTECH Philippines 2020
11  -  12   November
Philippines
Green World Asia
18  -  19   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       