SINGAPORE, Apr 9, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Bityard, the world's leading cryptocurrency contracts exchange, has officially launched. Having received a strategic $10 million investment from a US hedge fund, Bityard is creating a precedent in the industry with complex contracts and simple transactions. Bityard's ambitions are to foster research and development in relevant forward-looking technologies, generate overseas market expansion, and encourage ecological construction around their brand name.











Headquartered in Singapore, Bityard is licensed and regulated by Singapore's ACRA, the American Money Services Businesses (MSBs), and Estonia's MTR for the European Union. In Southeast Asia, Bityard will ride the waves of digital asset demand, and government-driven blockchain transacts. And if Bityard is attracting attention for its secure, simple and fast digital contract transaction services, it has also acquired a Thai boxing champion as brand ambassador who will continue to set off waves of attention in his home country and beyond.



The more turbulent the year, the more volatile the cryptocurrencies. While the markets were still absorbing the third halving, the "black swan" event coughed forth with fears of the Coronavirus ruthlessly cutting the price of cryptocurrencies in half, followed by a quick rebound from their lowest point of more than 60%. Contract purchases will inevitably become the year's competitive battlefield on the exchanges. As a new entrant, the founder of Bityard knows clearly that in order to gain a solid placement in the highly competitive contracts market, innovation must be achieved.



Community of Hidden Potential: 'Simplified Transactions'



After research in the increasingly mature digital currency market, a consumer group with high potential has solidified. These consumers agree on the concept of contract trading and the use of leverage to magnify benefits, but contract transactions are complicated and to avoid liquidation, they hesitate to participate in any such transactions. In view of the large number of potential users in the cryptocurrency community craving simple contract transactions and other derivatives, Bityard came in to existence.



Product Concept: 'Complex Contracts, Simple Trade'



Bityard adheres to a product concept of 'complex contracts, simple transactions', and aims to bring customers the ultimate simple operation experience. Opening an account is simple: users only need to register with an email or mobile phone number, and they can become a Bityard user within 30 seconds. The team has done a lot of work to get users up and running quickly.



Simplified topping-up: currently Bityard supports the use of 6 mainstream digital currencies as a method of refilling a user's account. Additionally, the Renminbi as well as the Vietnamese Dong are both supported, and there are plans to add more FIAT on-ramps in the future. There is also a system in place to allow transferring of funds between superiors and subordinates which is facilitated by agents.



Simple Trading: simplify the complex trading interface functions. Users can trade from as little as 5 USDT.



In order to provide a fulfilling customer experience, Bityard's co-branded ambassador announced a fruitful launch of "daily mining" activities. Starting from today, after each user registration, users can get free Bitcoin, Ethereum, EOS, Tron, and more mainstream digital currencies for a value of up to 258 USDT. In addition, users can also get Bityard's first platform currency BYD. After it has been listed its strengths will be well-established.



For more information, visit www.bityard.com, and consider registering an account at Bityard today.

