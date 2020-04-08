Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Wednesday, 8 April 2020, 18:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Novotech
Novotech Data Shows Majority of Australian Sites are Open for Clinical Trial Activity
- Part of New Series of COVID-19 Asia-Pacific Bulletins

SYDNEY, Apr 8, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Asia-Pacific's largest specialist biotech CRO Novotech said the top 10 biotech sites in Australia were open for clinical trial activity with many sites modifying their practices to ensure continuity of operations.




View and Download the COVID-19 Australia Data Bulletin here. https://novotech-cro.com/covid-19-notice

The data is part of a new series prepared for Novotech clients detailing the current status of trials in the Asia-Pacific during the global COVID-19 crisis.

Novotech CEO Dr John Moller said the Bulletin series taps local knowledge of fundamentals in the sector and shows which countries in the region are able to support clinical research for Novotech and its clients during this time.

"While the situation is always evolving, Australia appears to be managing the crisis well. Our sites have changed how they manage trials in line with Australian Government health guidelines and most are still able to deliver the clinical trial services we need for our clients," said Dr Moller. "Study delays caused by COVID-19 can be rapidly addressed by activating new sites in Australia and Asia."

Australia has attractive start-up times, world leading investigators and research teams, and valuable rebates of up to 43.5% on clinical trial spend.

About Novotech

Novotech, established in 1996, is internationally recognized as the leading full-service contract research organization (CRO) in Asia-Pacific. Novotech provides clinical development services across all clinical trial phases and therapeutic areas and has been instrumental in the success of over a thousand Phase I - IV clinical trials for biotech companies.

Novotech obtained the ISO 27001, the best-known standard in the ISO family, providing the requirements for an Information Security Management System. Together with the ISO 9001 Quality Management system, Novotech aims at the highest IT security and quality standards for patients and biotechnology companies. Visit http://novotech-cro.com.

For RFP enquiries: Please fill out the form available at https://novotech-cro.com/talk-to-an-expert

Media Contact
Susan Fitzpatrick-Napier
[email protected]
AU: +61 2 8218 2144
USA: +1 415 951 3228
Asia: +65 3159 3427


Apr 8, 2020 18:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: Clinical Trial Results
Sectors: BioTech, HealthCare
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Novotech
Mar 20, 2020 20:30 HKT/SGT
Novotech CRO Tapped for Two Informa Citeline Awards for Excellence in Asia-Pacific Clinical Trials
Mar 6, 2020 22:00 HKT/SGT
Novotech Wins CRO Contract for Komipharm Coronavirus Covid-19 Clinical Trial in South Korea
Jan 21, 2020 10:40 HKT/SGT
Asia-Pacific has Record Year for Clinical Trials says Novotech CRO
July 11, 2019 11:00 HKT/SGT
Novotech CRO partners Skin Research Institute of Singapore (SRIS) for Skin Disorder Research
May 31, 2019 07:00 HKT/SGT
Novotech Awarded Asia-Pacific Biotech CRO of the Year - Announced at ASCO
Apr 18, 2019 04:00 HKT/SGT
Novotech CRO strengthens South Korean Clinical Capabilities, partners with 2 Major Hospitals
Mar 25, 2019 18:00 HKT/SGT
Novotech CNS USA Appoints Dr Robert Malone to its Washington, DC BioDesk
Dec 17, 2018 08:00 HKT/SGT
Novotech CRO Launches Largest Oracle Trial Management and Monitoring Cloud Service Implementation in Asia-Pacific
Nov 28, 2018 11:02 HKT/SGT
Novotech CRO Announces 41 Clinical Staff and 81 Projects in South Korea
Oct 19, 2018 07:00 HKT/SGT
Novotech and CNS deal expands CRO services for Biopharma Clients across Asia-Pacific
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       