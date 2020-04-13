Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, April 13, 2020
Monday, 13 April 2020, 12:33 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota to Unveil New Model Harrier in Japan
Offering a new presence that goes beyond the traditional SUV category

Toyota City, Japan, Apr 13, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation announced that it plans to release its new model Harrier in around June 2020.


New Harrier (prototype)


Since its debut in 1997, the Harrier has continued to lead the way by pioneering a new "Urban SUV"(1) genre that is not constrained by traditional categorization.

From the first moment seeing, riding, or driving off in the new Harrier, it resonates with a focus on sensory quality. Rather than relying on utility and numerical performance, Toyota's goal was to create a unique presence that fills the heart with its elegance. As a result, it created a vehicle that goes beyond the SUV category to offer new value as "a life-enriching partner."

In a clear distinction from other SUVs, the Harrier brings together simplicity, elegance, and robustness in a fluent coupe form. Its high-quality interior space provides a sense of security from the first moment inside the cabin. As the vehicle drives off, a feeling of comfort is engendered through responsive driving performance, while the quiet cabin leads naturally to pleasurable conversations with friends. Spending time with the new Harrier will be an enriching experience.

(1) An SUV built for urban environments, offering fashionable styling and suited to a wide range of uses.

For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/toyota/32186311.html.


About Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.

Apr 13, 2020 12:33 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Toyota Motor Corporation Links

http://www.toyota-global.com

https://plus.google.com/+toyotaglobal

https://www.facebook.com/ToyotaMotorCorporation/

https://twitter.com/TOYOTA_PR/

https://www.youtube.com/user/toyotajpchannel/

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/toyota

Toyota Motor Corporation
Apr 10, 2020 12:23 HKT/SGT
Message from Japan's Four Automobile Manufacturers Associations in Response to the Spread of COVID-19
Apr 7, 2020 14:07 HKT/SGT
Toyota Motor Corp. and Toyota Group Companies outline efforts towards COVID-19
Apr 3, 2020 16:30 HKT/SGT
Toyota Green Energy Established to Conduct Renewable Energy Power Generation Business
Apr 3, 2020 13:36 HKT/SGT
Toyota Awarded the 66th Okochi Memorial Production Prize for the Development of an Aluminum Casting Technology
Apr 2, 2020 16:25 HKT/SGT
BYD, Toyota Launch BYD TOYOTA EV TECHNOLOGY Joint Venture to Conduct Battery Electric Vehicle R&D
Mar 31, 2020 13:24 HKT/SGT
Toyota Mobility Foundation Introduces Connected and Sanitized Mobility Services for Healthcare Workers in Support of the Fight Against COVID-19
Mar 30, 2020 16:06 HKT/SGT
Toyota Releases Sales, Production, and Export Results
Mar 30, 2020 11:38 HKT/SGT
Toyota Acknowledges Tencent Keen Security Lab's Initiatives for Improving Automotive Cybersecurity
Mar 24, 2020 16:06 HKT/SGT
NTT and Toyota Enter into Memorandum of Understanding Concerning Business and Capital Alliance Agreement
Mar 23, 2020 13:04 HKT/SGT
Toyota and Hino to Jointly Develop Heavy-Duty Fuel Cell Truck
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       