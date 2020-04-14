Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: LEXUS
Lexus Cancels LEXUS DESIGN EVENT at 2020 Milan Design Week

TOKYO, Apr 14, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Following the official cancellation of this year's Milan Design Week, Lexus has also canceled its 2020 LEXUS DESIGN EVENT, "SENSES ELECTRIFIED." Lexus is committed to making a better world through design and will continue to explore opportunities to collaborate with the creative community.

The 2020 LEXUS DESIGN AWARD Grand Prix winner announcement, which had been scheduled for the same time, will be held separately at a date to be announced once details are confirmed.

Please visit LexusDesignAward.com for additional information.

ABOUT LEXUS

Lexus launched in 1989 with a flagship sedan and a guest experience that helped define the premium automotive industry. In 1998, Lexus introduced the luxury crossover category with the launch of the Lexus RX. The luxury hybrid sales leader, Lexus delivered the world's first luxury hybrid and has since sold over 1.5 million hybrid vehicles.

A global luxury automotive brand with an unwavering commitment to bold, uncompromising design, exceptional craftsmanship, and exhilarating performance, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of the next generation of global luxury guests and is currently available in over 90 countries worldwide.

Lexus associates/team members across the world are dedicated to crafting amazing experiences that are uniquely Lexus, and that excite and change the world.

ABOUT LEXUS DESIGN AWARD

First launched in 2013, the LEXUS DESIGN AWARD is an international design competition that targets up-and-coming creators from around the world. The award seeks to foster the growth of ideas that contribute to society by supporting designers and creators whose works can help to shape a better future. It provides a unique opportunity for each finalist to work with a globally recognized designer as a mentor to create prototypes of their designs, and then exhibit them at one of the design calendar's most important events.


