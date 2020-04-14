|
YOKOHAMA, Japan, Apr 14, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS), has received an order from Chinese firm Baotou Iron and Steel Group (Baotou Steel Group) for two blast furnace gas (BFG)-fired 165 megawatt (MW) class gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) generating units. These systems, with M701S (DA) X series gas turbines as their core component, effectively utilize the gas emitted from the blast furnace (BFG) and coke oven in the steel plant. This is the third expansion project for Baotou Steel Group since 2005; shipments to China are planned to begin in 2021.
|D-series Gas Turbine
The equipment for this project will be delivered to Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Union Co., Ltd., a Baotou Steel Group company located in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. MHPS and Group companies received the order.
BFG-fired GTCC generating units comprise a gas turbine, heat recovery boiler, steam turbine, power generator, gas compressor, and auxiliary equipment. MHPS will manufacture the M701S (DA) X series gas turbines at its Takasago Works in Hyogo Prefecture, and use generators made by Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.
BFG has a low calorie rating compared to natural gas, so sophisticated technology is required to ensure the stable combustion of the gas turbine. MHPS developed special combustors and other equipment in the 1980s, and has proprietary BFG-fired GTCC power generation technology. The company has since provided numerous systems for steelworks in Japan and around the world. MHPS is the global leader in BFG-fired GTCC generating systems, and currently has more than a 60% share of the global market for these turbines.
Amid global efforts to reduce the burden on the environment, the steel industry is under increasing pressure to curb CO2 emissions. BFG-fired GTCC units, which utilize the gas byproducts emitted from steelworks are an effective means to reduce the environmental impact and significantly contribute to efficient energy usage.
Baotou Steel Group, established in 1954, produces iron, steel, rolled steel products, and rare earths. MHPS previously supplied the company with BFG-fired GTCC power generating units for expansion projects in 2005 and again in 2012 (two 150 MW class units for each project). Baotou placed the order with MHPS based on the strength of its record of technological accomplishments, performance and high reliability.
Going forward, playing a pioneering role in this field, MHPS will proactively pursue solutions utilizing BFG-fired GTCC power generation units, which contribute to effective energy utilization and a reduced environmental load.
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS), headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, is a joint venture formed in February 2014 by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and Hitachi, Ltd. integrating their operations in thermal power generation systems and other related businesses. MHPS today ranks among the world's leading suppliers of equipment and services to the power generation market, backed by 100 billion yen in capital and approximately 20,000 employees worldwide. The Company's products include GTCC (gas turbine combined-cycle) and IGCC (integrated coal gasification combined-cycle) power plants, gas/coal/oil-fired (steam) power plants, boilers, generators, gas and steam turbines, geothermal power plants, AQCS (air quality control systems), power plant peripheral equipment, digital solutions and solid-oxide fuel cells (SOFC).
