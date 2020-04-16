Wednesday, 15 April 2020, 16:39 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation Toyota Announces Adjustments to Domestic Production (as of April 15)

Toyota City, Japan, Apr 15, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Due to the effects of COVID-19 on the current market and the decline in demand of new vehicles globally, Toyota intends to make gradual adjustments in production operations at all plants for completed vehicles in Japan, starting from May 1.



Specifically, we have decided to halt production for two days, on May 1 and 11, and plan to reflect the operation days on alternative dates. Additionally, we plan to add non-operating days as well as reducing operation time from double shifts to a single shift from May 12 for some of the plants and production lines producing vehicles for overseas markets.



We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to our suppliers and people in those regions.



Please refer to the below for more details.



Production suspension for nine production lines at five plants (Among a total of 28 production lines at 15 plants)



- Tsutsumi Plant, production lines #1 and #2

4 operating days from May 12 (Tue) to 15 (Fri)

- Tahara Plant, production line #1

5 operating days from May 12 (Tue) to 18 (Mon)

- Toyota Motor East Japan, Inc. (TMEJ), production lines F201 and F301 at Higashi-Fuji Plant

1 operating day on May 12 (Tue)

- Toyota Motor East Japan, Inc. (TMEJ), production line #1 at Iwate Plant

2 operating days for May 12 (Tue) and 13 (Wed)

- Hino, Hamura Plant, production line #1

4 operating days from May 12 (Tue) to 15 (Fri)

- Hino, Hamura Plant, production lines #2 and #4

1 operating day on May 12 (Tue)



Reduction of operation to a single shift in four production lines at three plants



- Tahara Plant, production lines #1 and #3

Operation with a single shift from May to June (Employees to continue working double shifts)

- Hino, Hamura Plant, production line #1

Operation with a single shift from May to June (No second shift)

- Gifu Auto Body Co., Ltd., production line #2

Operation with a single shift from May to June (No second shift)



In addition, since we anticipate that the delivery of some parts from overseas will be affected due to COVID-19, we will halt production for three operating days between April 20 (Mon) and 22 (Wed) for Takaoka Plant production line #2 and Toyota Industries Corporation production lines #301 and #302.



Note that operation plans may change in accordance with changes in demand and the situation of parts delivery, going forward.





About Toyota Motor Corporation



Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.



