Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, April 17, 2020
Friday, 17 April 2020, 12:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Camillian Saint Mary's Hospital Luodong
Taiwanese Donate US$5 Million for Italy's Fight Against COVID-19

YILAN, TAIWAN, Apr 17, 2020 - (Media OutReach) - As the COVID-19 pandemic spread quickly throughout the world, Italy was severely hit. Many medical personnel died due to the lack of medical equipment, and the death toll had reached 16,000 at the end of March.

The Camillian priests, who have served on ministry at Taiwan's Camillian Saint Mary's Hospital in Luodong since 1952, called on the assistance of the Taiwanese people to fight the pandemic crisis in their Italian homeland. When the news was released on April 1, the Taiwanese rushed to repay the Camillian's kindness. The fundraising center was overwhelmed with donations and calls from all over Taiwan. Within 6 days, the donations raised amounted to nearly US$ 5 million.

Camillian St. Mary's Hospital issued an expressive statement, "Thank you Taiwan! God bless Italy!"

Father Giuseppe Didone, who has been serving Taiwan for more than half a century, said the goal was to raise US$4000 in 15 days. "The Taiwanese have been known for their kindness, but it's nothing close to what we have experienced. The response was so overwhelming, that after only 6 days we stopped the fundraising. We will use the donations to ship PPE to medical personnel in Italy, and other areas in Europe to fight COVID-19. We would like to offer our sincere gratitude to the people of Taiwan!"

Lee Li-Chiu, the director of the hospital's fundraising center, said "We saw many people such as terminal cancer patients struggling to come to the center, a grandma vegetable vendor waiting in line with a handful of masks and hard-earned cash, and an elderly man who received medical care 51 years ago when he was severely injured. They all wanted to show their appreciation, as well as pay back the priests who have devoted their lives to the health care services in rural Taiwan for decades."

Father Didone said emotionally, "Thank you Taiwan! For these 60 years, I am so grateful that God brought me here. I would like to offer our sincere gratitude to the people of Taiwan! At this moment, my heart can't be more assured. It convinces me that this is why I want to stay here all my life! Thanks again to the Taiwanese people!"

About Camillian Saint Mary's Hospital Luodong
In 1952, 6 priests and 4 sisters from the Italian Order of St. Camillus came to Yi-lan, Taiwan. They established Camillian Saint Mary's Hospital, where health care was needed the most. Since then, for more than half a century, the Camillians have been devoted in the practice of works of mercy towards the sick in Taiwan. They are known to treat the sick as their own and never force bills upon the poor, and are highly trusted and respected by the Taiwanese people.

Contact
Helen Tsai
[email protected]


Apr 17, 2020 12:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: General Announcement
Sectors: Daily News
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Taiwanese Donate US$5 Million for Italy's Fight Against COVID-19  
Apr 17, 2020 12:00 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Successfully Develops Easy to Handle, Flexible Nanotube Adhesive Sheet Technology with High Thermal Conductivity  
Apr 17, 2020 09:31 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Automotive Systems Acquires German Automotive Device Software Developer seneos GmbH  
Apr 16, 2020 18:36 HKT/SGT
MicroPort CardioFlow Completes Raising New Round of Funds  
Apr 16, 2020 16:57 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors Revises the Policy for STEP Social Contribution Activities and Newly Designs a Logo with a Tagline  
Apr 16, 2020 09:31 HKT/SGT
Trintech Offers Cadency Close Management at No Cost to Help Large Enterprises Manage Their Close Process Virtually  
Apr 16, 2020 00:00 HKT/SGT
Derivatives Platform XMEX Secures $6 Million Series A Financing  
Apr 15, 2020 20:00 HKT/SGT
Toyota Announces Adjustments to Domestic Production (as of April 15)  
Apr 15, 2020 16:39 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Verifies AI Technology to Predict Vessel Collision Risks in Marine Traffic Control, Improves Maritime Safety  
Apr 15, 2020 15:56 HKT/SGT
Brainhole Tech Seizes Market Opportunities, Expands Business to Smart Living Sector Generates Cross-business Synergies  
Apr 15, 2020 12:35 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
AuToPros 2020: 3rd SMART MOBILITY CONGRESS 2020
22  -  23   April
Singapore
Movin'On Summit
3  -  5   June
MONTRÉAL, CANADA
AIR Convention ASIA
9  -  11   June
Bangkok, Thailand
ConnecTechAsia Summit 2020
9  -  11   June
Singapore
Gas Indonesia Summit & Exhibition 2020
10  -  12   June
Indonesia
Phar-East 2020
30  June -  1   July
Singapore
Asia Pacific Rail 2020
1  -  2   July
Hong Kong
CAREHAB 2020
10  -  11   July
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo
29  -  30   July
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
MOVE Asia 2020
9  -  10   September
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Philippines 2020
9  -  10   September
Philippines
Home Delivery Asia 2020
23  -  24   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, Singapore
Seamless Philippines 2020
30  September -  1   October
Philippines
Spikes Asia
14  -  16   October
Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2020
28  -  29   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The Future Energy Show Philippines
28  -  29   October
Philippines
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020
3  -  4   November
Singapore
EduTECH Philippines 2020
11  -  12   November
Philippines
Green World Asia
18  -  19   November
Singapore
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       