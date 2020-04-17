Friday, 17 April 2020, 21:00 HKT/SGT Share:

HONG KONG, Apr 17, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Tianyun International Holdings Limited ("Tianyun International", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", Stock code: 6836.HK), a leading seller and manufacturer of processed fruits products in China, is pleased to announce, the Group's auditor, Messrs. PricewaterhouseCoopers has completed its audit of the unaudited annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"), including the financial figures in respect of the Group's consolidated statement of financial position, consolidated statement of comprehensive income and the related notes thereto as set out in the 2019 Annual Results Announcement. The annual results for the year ended 31 December 2019 contained in the 2019 Annual Results Announcement remain unchanged.



The figures in respect of the Group's consolidated statement of financial position, consolidated statement of comprehensive income and the related notes thereto for the year ended 31 December 2019 as set out in the 2019 Annual Results Announcement have been agreed by the Group's auditor to the amounts set out in the Group's draft consolidated financial statements for the year as approved by the Board of the Company on 17 April 2020.



The Board has proposed a final dividend of HK$0.030 per share for the year ended 31 December 2019, to be payable to the shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the register of members of the Company as at 8 July 2020 (the record date). Subject to the approval of the Company's shareholders at the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company ("2020 AGM"), the final dividend will be paid on or about 29 July 2020. The Company will send a circular to the Shareholders containing, among others, details of the final dividend.



The Company expects to publish its annual report for the year ended 31 December 2019 by 30 April 2020.



About Tianyun International Holding Limited (Stock Code: 6863.HK)



Tianyun International Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") are principally engaged in (i) the production and sales of processed fruit packaged in metal containers, plastic cups, glass containers and aluminium foil bags and ii) trading of fresh fruit. Processed fruit products are sold both under our own brands and on an OEM basis.



The Group has been consistently committed to provide healthy and safe products to its customers. As one of the food enterprises with the most complete quality certifications, we have been continuously dedicated to adhering to stringent international production standards and are accredited with BRC (A), IFS Food (High), FDA, HALAL, SC, KOSHER, BSCI and ISO22000,etc. in respect of our production facilities, quality control and management. The Group has also passed the internal food production standard reviews and audits from several the UK and US supermarket chain. At the same time, in China, as a "Equal production line; Equal standard; Equal quality" food production and export enterprise, the Group has been supplying products of equivalent quality to domestic and international markets. Since 2016, the Group's own brand processed fruit products have continued to obtain a high degree of market recognition, and became the first fruit processor in China's fruit processing industry to place the "Zero Added Preservatives" label on its products.



The Group was awarded 2017 China's Most Promising Listed Companies by the internationally renowned financial magazine Forbes and became an integrated food production and sales enterprise in Linyi City, Shandong Province, which was awarded the "2017 Linyi Mayor Quality Award". The Group's newly researched and developed pure fruit snack food also received the "Certificate of Invention Patent" from the State Intellectual Property Office of the People's Republic of China in 2018.



For more information, please visit www.tianyuninternational.com or https://v.douyin.com/v2de9w/







