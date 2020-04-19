Sunday, 19 April 2020, 03:30 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Bityard Bityard Announces Monthly YouTube Recruitment Competition The Singapore crypto contracts exchange opened in early April, and today launched a monthly video competition for contract traders to showcase their YouTube talents

SINGAPORE, Apr 19, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Bityard, the world's leading Crypto Contracts Exchange, officially opened earlier this month in Singapore. Marking the occasion, Bityard is also launching a monthly promotional YouTube video short contest, for content creators to explore and showcase their talents, and win up to 16,000 USDT in monthly prizes as well.











Videos for the first month's theme, "Bityard Contract Trading Beginner's Guide", are to be produced and uploaded to the YouTube platform from April 18 until May 18. The 1st Prize of up to 38,888 XRP will be awarded to the YouTuber that receives the top views, comments, or feedback on their video until 23:59 on May 18th, Singapore time.



In addition to the monthly Winner's 1st Prize, further Prizes for 2nd & 3rd, 4th-6th, and 7th-26th will be distributed from the huge monthly Prize Pool. Bityard will announce the list of winning videos each month on its corresponding Facebook pages, and will issue the rewards to the Bityard account of the winners within 3 working days.



Up to the challenge? The winners and size of the prizes are unprecedented. So the sooner one uploads a video, the greater the opportunity to accumulate views and likes. You only have to make a cool video, upload and submit it to Bityard today! Visit www.bityard.com or email [email protected] for complete monthly contest details.



About Bityard

Bityard Blockchain Ltd ('Bityard'; 2019) is the world's leading cryptocurrency conithtracts exchange. HQ in Singapore, Bityard is licensed and regulated by Singapore's ACRA, the U.S. MSB, Estonia's MTR and AUSTRAC. The company provides safe, fast and easy crypto asset trading services in more than 150 countries. W 'Complex Contracts Simple Trade', Bityard aims to bring the ultimate in simplified trading experiences to all its customers.



Not only has Bityard attracted attention for simple and secure digital contract transaction services, but the company has acquired a Thai boxing champion as a brand ambassador, who continues to set off waves of attention in his home country and beyond. Visit www.bityard.com, or email [email protected] .





