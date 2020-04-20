Monday, 20 April 2020, 16:04 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation Toyota's European R&D Base Changes its Name

Toyota City, Japan, Apr 20, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced that its European research and development base, TOYOTA Motorsport GmbH (TMG), has changed its company name to TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Europe GmbH (TGR-E).







TMG was initially established as Andersson Motorsport GmbH in Koln in 1979, then changed its name to TMG in 1993, when it became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Toyota.



In addition to the company's engagement in motorsports activities, which it has been conducting since its establishment, in recent years, the company has expanded its work with the GAZOO Racing Company (GRC) by applying the expertise and experience it has cultivated in motorsports over the years to the development of GR series production cars. The change in the company name reflects its closer relationship with GRC.



Going forward, TGR-E will continue to serve as the hub for Toyota's motorsports activities in Europe, working together with GRC from its base in Koln, Germany, and engage in activities including supplying engines for cars participating in both the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), and helping to develop the GR Supra GT4.



TGR-E will also utilize the knowledge and expertise it has accumulated through its motorsports activities over the years in the development of production cars, and so contributing to the creation of ever-better cars.



Akio Toyoda, President of Toyota Motor Corporation, commented on the name change

"The absolute mission of participating in motorsports, which is a battle of works produced by manufacturers, is winning. That is why TGR Europe must be a team of professionals that produces winning works. To continue winning, we have to do kaizen (continuous improvement) and making things better and better and better, no matter what the circumstances. Our team will continue to make ever-better cars here in Koln, Germany, to win."





About Toyota Motor Corporation



Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.



