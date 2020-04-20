Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, April 20, 2020
Monday, 20 April 2020, 16:04 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota's European R&D Base Changes its Name

Toyota City, Japan, Apr 20, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced that its European research and development base, TOYOTA Motorsport GmbH (TMG), has changed its company name to TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Europe GmbH (TGR-E).




TMG was initially established as Andersson Motorsport GmbH in Koln in 1979, then changed its name to TMG in 1993, when it became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Toyota.

In addition to the company's engagement in motorsports activities, which it has been conducting since its establishment, in recent years, the company has expanded its work with the GAZOO Racing Company (GRC) by applying the expertise and experience it has cultivated in motorsports over the years to the development of GR series production cars. The change in the company name reflects its closer relationship with GRC.

Going forward, TGR-E will continue to serve as the hub for Toyota's motorsports activities in Europe, working together with GRC from its base in Koln, Germany, and engage in activities including supplying engines for cars participating in both the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), and helping to develop the GR Supra GT4.

TGR-E will also utilize the knowledge and expertise it has accumulated through its motorsports activities over the years in the development of production cars, and so contributing to the creation of ever-better cars.

Akio Toyoda, President of Toyota Motor Corporation, commented on the name change
"The absolute mission of participating in motorsports, which is a battle of works produced by manufacturers, is winning. That is why TGR Europe must be a team of professionals that produces winning works. To continue winning, we have to do kaizen (continuous improvement) and making things better and better and better, no matter what the circumstances. Our team will continue to make ever-better cars here in Koln, Germany, to win."


About Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.

Apr 20, 2020 16:04 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Toyota Motor Corporation Links

http://www.toyota-global.com

https://plus.google.com/+toyotaglobal

https://www.facebook.com/ToyotaMotorCorporation/

https://twitter.com/TOYOTA_PR/

https://www.youtube.com/user/toyotajpchannel/

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/toyota

Toyota Motor Corporation
Apr 15, 2020 16:39 HKT/SGT
Toyota Announces Adjustments to Domestic Production (as of April 15)
Apr 13, 2020 12:33 HKT/SGT
Toyota to Unveil New Model Harrier in Japan
Apr 10, 2020 12:23 HKT/SGT
Message from Japan's Four Automobile Manufacturers Associations in Response to the Spread of COVID-19
Apr 7, 2020 14:07 HKT/SGT
Toyota Motor Corp. and Toyota Group Companies outline efforts towards COVID-19
Apr 3, 2020 16:30 HKT/SGT
Toyota Green Energy Established to Conduct Renewable Energy Power Generation Business
Apr 3, 2020 13:36 HKT/SGT
Toyota Awarded the 66th Okochi Memorial Production Prize for the Development of an Aluminum Casting Technology
Apr 2, 2020 16:25 HKT/SGT
BYD, Toyota Launch BYD TOYOTA EV TECHNOLOGY Joint Venture to Conduct Battery Electric Vehicle R&D
Mar 31, 2020 13:24 HKT/SGT
Toyota Mobility Foundation Introduces Connected and Sanitized Mobility Services for Healthcare Workers in Support of the Fight Against COVID-19
Mar 30, 2020 16:06 HKT/SGT
Toyota Releases Sales, Production, and Export Results
Mar 30, 2020 11:38 HKT/SGT
Toyota Acknowledges Tencent Keen Security Lab's Initiatives for Improving Automotive Cybersecurity
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       