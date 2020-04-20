Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Announcement Regarding the Cancellation of the Third TOMODACHI Honda Global Leadership Program

TOKYO, Apr 20, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda has supported the activities of the TOMODACHI Initiative led by the U.S.-Japan Council (Japan). The third TOMODACHI Honda Global Leadership Program was scheduled for the period of August 15 through 29, 2020.

However, due to the social impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, as well as the expert recommendations of national and international authorities including the World Health Organization (WHO), United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW), we have reached an agreement to cancel the program in order to ensure the safety of the participating high school students.
With our sincere apologies to the students who applied for the program, we would like to express our appreciation in advance for your understanding given the current situation.

In addition, with the cancellation of this year's program, the TOMODACHI Honda Global Leadership Program, initially planned for three years from 2018 to 2020, will be concluded. We would like to express our deep gratitude to the high school students who applied for the program, as well as all stakeholders that have extended their support and been involved in the program.

About the TOMODACHI Initiative

The TOMODACHI Initiative is a public-private partnership between the U.S.-Japan Council and the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo, with support from the Government of Japan. Born out of support for Japan's recovery from the Great East Japan Earthquake, TOMODACHI invests in the next generation of Japanese and American leaders through educational and cultural exchanges as well as leadership programs. The initiative seeks to foster a "TOMODACHI Generation" of young American and Japanese leaders who are committed to and engaged in strengthening U.S.-Japan relations, appreciate each other's countries and cultures, and possess the global skills and mindsets needed to contribute to and thrive in a more cooperative, prosperous, and secure world. Visit us at http://usjapantomodachi.org

Honda Website: https://www.honda.co.jp/philanthropy/tomodachi/ (Japanese)


