Tuesday, 21 April 2020, 21:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: BitDeer BitDeer.com Pioneers Annual Wet Season Festival

SINGAPORE, Apr 21, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Today, BitDeer.com, along with eight of the biggest names in the industry, will launch the first annual Wet Season Festival. The Festival brings together eight of the most respected companies in the mining space, bringing an array of promotions to an all-inclusive platform of promotional offers and freebies amounting to US$ 50 million in value. The Festival's alliance institutions are: BITMAIN, Antminer, BTC.com, AntPool, Matrixport, HashGard, AntSentry, and BTC.top.







Hosted by BitDeer.com, the world's leading computing power-sharing platform, this is the first iteration of the Wet Season Festival, and features a unified effort by the eight participating institutions, in alliance with BitDeer.com, to provide mining rigs, computing power, mining pools, and a top-notch customer care service, which was all made possible by CEOs such as Xiaoni Meng of BitDeer.com and Jihan Wu of Bitmain, among the others.



In China, the wet season on the river has historically been a symbol of growth and prosperity as the water helps everything flourish. It is also the season correlated with lower electricity costs. This event integrates more than 10 high-quality hydropower mining farms in Sichuan and Yunnan, China with a capacity of more than 300,000 KW, to bring a low hosting electricity fee starting from just $0.03 kWh, as well as other discounts.



Livestream [ http://live.vhall.com/276690648 ]



The event kicks off with a Livestream featuring some of the most influential people in mining, including Jihan Wu, as well as a valuable opportunity for the various communities to have the conference via a live chat, from the comfort and safety of their homes. An assortment of plans tailored to the user's needs for cheaper electricity with a streamlined feel is up for grabs, as well as giveaways of mystery prizes to its customers, amounting up to USD 50 million in value. The Festival aims to provide its respective user bases with an opportunity to gain at lower expenses during this time of blooming.



Big promotional offers from each partner during the Festival include:



BitDeer.com

A low electricity fee at $0.03142 kW/h for both its Classic Plans and the recently launched Acceleration Plans for its S19 Pro plans is on offer. Just by logging into your BitDeer.com account, users will be eligible to receive a mystery prize from the Red Envelope Extravaganza with a value of up to USD 100,000.



Bitmain

The mining hardware giant is offering 40% off its operation and maintenance fee and 10% off for reparation services.



Antminer

Large coupons will be distributed at 6 pm every day and rebates on USDT can be earned with every order. In addition, there is a buy 1 get 1 promotion and the chance to win a free miner.



Matrixport

Matrixport is a leading digital assets management service provider, which offers multiple discounts for miner and hashrate purchase. Upon purchase of BitDeer.com plans, users become eligible to receive a variety of prizes including 10 USDT and various vouchers.



HashGard

Hash Guard, with its vast number of engineers, technical experts, and resources worldwide, manages more than 600,000 mining machines with a capacity of 900MW, and provides a one-stop solution for mining machine firmware upgrades, official overclocking firmware application, and maintenance of new models to safeguard customers' earnings. Users can enjoy 40% off the operation and maintenance fee during the Wet Season Festival.



AntSentry

Antsentry, launched by Bitmain, is an integrated professional management platform for mining machines that can provide safe, efficient and intelligent services for mining farms, and aid large and medium-sized mining farms in cloud remote management, as well as conduct efficient monitoring, and safe operation of massive mining machines. A full set of Antsentry service will be available for free during the Wet Season Festival.



BTC.com

Daily free trial offers with special discounts for mining pool rates, as well as VIP cards for new 5P users are on offer, on top of their zero commission mining services and gifts for playing trivia games.



AntPool

The top 20 users who purchase a BitDeer plan with AntPool with an accumulated average hashrate of 5P are eligible for a variety of prizes upon logging into their accounts. Prizes include an iPhone 11max, air purifiers from Dyson, Nintendo Switch devices, as well as gift coupons from JD.com.





The BitDeer.com Wet Season Festival is loaded with an assortment of luxuries for the various communities and is much larger not only in the expected participation but in what is offered as well. For more information, please visit:



Website: https://www.BitDeer.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BitDeerplatform

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BitDeerOfficial

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lu95K9N5CM4

VK: https://vk.com/public174640639



About BitDeer.com

BitDeer.com is the world's leading computing power-sharing platform, enabling global users to mine cryptocurrencies in a transparent, reliable, and convenient way. It saves users from the complicated process of purchasing, installing, and hosting mining machines. Individual miners can enjoy the service with just one click.



Media Contact

MagicFew

Email: [email protected]







Apr 21, 2020 21:00 HKT/SGT

Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: FX & Digital Currencies

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

