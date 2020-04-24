Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, April 24, 2020
Friday, 24 April 2020, 16:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Shinsung TK Co., Ltd.
Shinsung TK Participates in 'Arab Health 2020', the Largest Medical Device Exhibition in the Middle East

GWANGJU, KOREA, Apr 24, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Shinsung TK Co., Ltd., a company specializing in IoT-based healthcare systems, participated in the 45th Dubai International Medical Equipment Exhibition (Arab Health 2020) at the Dubai World Trade Center, from January 27 to 30 this year. Arab Health, representing more than 159 countries, is an international medical exhibition that provides businesses with various opportunities to reach new and potential customers from around the world.




During the exhibition, Shinsung TK held meetings with 45 companies at its booth, identifying the needs of investors and understanding the market of each country. Not only was the technological excellence of its IoT-based iRINGER IV Infusion Monitoring System universally recognized, but Shinsung TK affirmed its potential as a partner as well, having collaborated with various companies around the world and playing a major role in technology development.

iRINGER, a smart Infusion Monitoring System, automatically calculates the amount and speed (cc/hr) of the infusion, and uses wireless technology to inform nurses and medical personnel outside the hospital ward via smartphone or PC web. It also provides an alarm (sound and vibration) through a smart call (automatic transmission) when an anomaly occurs.

Shinsung TK has been participating in the health care exhibition annually since 2016, promoting its product technology continuously to establish its position in the overseas medical market. Recently, the use of iRINGER has increased as issues of non-face-to-face treatment following the coronavirus became significant.

Eunseop Lim, the CEO of Shinsung TK, said "Based on our IoT remote infusion monitoring technology, which is the result of continuous technology investment and innovation, the company plans to expand its smart healthcare platform technology in the future to measures not only the infusion, but also the patient's body temperature and pulse, temperature and humidity, and urine volume."

Shinsung TK signed an MOU agreement with the Malaysian company LKL in 2019. It will participate in the Medicine 4.0 conference with LKL at Malaysia's Matrade Convention Center for two days from August 8th - 9th 2020 to showcase its technology.

Media contact
SHINSUNG TK Co., Ltd.
Contact: Eun Suab Lim
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +82-62-972-0629
Website: http://shinsungtk.com/en/



Apr 24, 2020 16:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: New market for product
Sectors: HealthCare
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Nissin Foods to Develop Ready-To-Eat Fresh-Cut Vegetable Business  
Apr 24, 2020 16:45 HKT/SGT
Akeso, Inc. Enjoys Bright Prospects as Favored by the Capital Market  
Apr 24, 2020 16:22 HKT/SGT
Shinsung TK Participates in 'Arab Health 2020', the Largest Medical Device Exhibition in the Middle East  
Apr 24, 2020 16:00 HKT/SGT
DENSO Announces Revision of its Financial Result Forecast  
Apr 24, 2020 15:10 HKT/SGT
ZALL Foundation partners Alibaba to launch ebook on Fangcang Shelter Hospitals in the fight against COVID-19  
Apr 24, 2020 15:00 HKT/SGT
The Economist Intelligence Unit: Global executives express severe pessimism amidst covid-19 pandemic  
Apr 24, 2020 14:00 HKT/SGT
Suprema launches Suprema Mobile Access contactless solution  
Apr 24, 2020 13:00 HKT/SGT
MHPS Announces New Company Name "Mitsubishi Power"  
Apr 24, 2020 12:59 HKT/SGT
US M&A partner, Enerkon Solar International (ENKS OTC) Takes 20% of Albayraklar a Major Turkish Defense Company  
Apr 24, 2020 10:20 HKT/SGT
Retarus Presents Free Anti-Phishing Guide  
Apr 24, 2020 09:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Movin'On Summit
3  -  5   June
MONTRÉAL, CANADA
AIR Convention ASIA
9  -  11   June
Bangkok, Thailand
ConnecTechAsia Summit 2020
9  -  11   June
Singapore
Gas Indonesia Summit & Exhibition 2020
10  -  12   June
Indonesia
Phar-East 2020
30  June -  1   July
Singapore
Asia Pacific Rail 2020
1  -  2   July
Hong Kong
CAREHAB 2020
10  -  11   July
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo
29  -  30   July
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
MOVE Asia 2020
9  -  10   September
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Philippines 2020
9  -  10   September
Philippines
Home Delivery Asia 2020
23  -  24   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, Singapore
Seamless Philippines 2020
30  September -  1   October
Philippines
Spikes Asia
14  -  16   October
Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2020
28  -  29   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The Future Energy Show Philippines
28  -  29   October
Philippines
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020
3  -  4   November
Singapore
EduTECH Philippines 2020
11  -  12   November
Philippines
Green World Asia
18  -  19   November
Singapore
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       