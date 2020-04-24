Friday, 24 April 2020, 16:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Shinsung TK Co., Ltd. Shinsung TK Participates in 'Arab Health 2020', the Largest Medical Device Exhibition in the Middle East

GWANGJU, KOREA, Apr 24, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Shinsung TK Co., Ltd., a company specializing in IoT-based healthcare systems, participated in the 45th Dubai International Medical Equipment Exhibition (Arab Health 2020) at the Dubai World Trade Center, from January 27 to 30 this year. Arab Health, representing more than 159 countries, is an international medical exhibition that provides businesses with various opportunities to reach new and potential customers from around the world.







During the exhibition, Shinsung TK held meetings with 45 companies at its booth, identifying the needs of investors and understanding the market of each country. Not only was the technological excellence of its IoT-based iRINGER IV Infusion Monitoring System universally recognized, but Shinsung TK affirmed its potential as a partner as well, having collaborated with various companies around the world and playing a major role in technology development.



iRINGER, a smart Infusion Monitoring System, automatically calculates the amount and speed (cc/hr) of the infusion, and uses wireless technology to inform nurses and medical personnel outside the hospital ward via smartphone or PC web. It also provides an alarm (sound and vibration) through a smart call (automatic transmission) when an anomaly occurs.



Shinsung TK has been participating in the health care exhibition annually since 2016, promoting its product technology continuously to establish its position in the overseas medical market. Recently, the use of iRINGER has increased as issues of non-face-to-face treatment following the coronavirus became significant.



Eunseop Lim, the CEO of Shinsung TK, said "Based on our IoT remote infusion monitoring technology, which is the result of continuous technology investment and innovation, the company plans to expand its smart healthcare platform technology in the future to measures not only the infusion, but also the patient's body temperature and pulse, temperature and humidity, and urine volume."



Shinsung TK signed an MOU agreement with the Malaysian company LKL in 2019. It will participate in the Medicine 4.0 conference with LKL at Malaysia's Matrade Convention Center for two days from August 8th - 9th 2020 to showcase its technology.



Media contact

SHINSUNG TK Co., Ltd.

Contact: Eun Suab Lim

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +82-62-972-0629

Website: http://shinsungtk.com/en/







Apr 24, 2020 16:00 HKT/SGT

Topic: New market for product

Sectors: HealthCare

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

