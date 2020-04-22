Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Wednesday, 22 April 2020, 13:00 HKT/SGT
Source: BitHull S.A.
BitHull Miners Disrupt Global Cryptocurrency Marketplace

COPENHAGEN, Apr 22, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - BitHull S.A (www.BitHull.com) has created quite a stir in the global cryptocurrency marketplace with its recently launched miners BH Miner and BH Miners Box. In spite of their moderate power consumption, these FPGA minors deliver extraordinarily high hash power. Both these products are great for home based mining because of their low noise.

BH Miner and BH Miners Box can be used to mine Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Monero. The basic product from BitHull S.A is BH Miner, and it has been designed specifically for the crypto mining beginners. On the other hand, BH Miners Box is tailor-made for seasoned miners looking for substantial profits. To further enhance the profit making potential of its miners, BitHull S.A has recently waived off the custom as well as shipping fees.

Hash Rates:

BH Miner Hash Rates: Bitcoin: 360 TH/s, Litecoin: 60 GH/s, Ethereum: 15 GH/s, and Monero: 3 MH/s
BH Miners Box Hash Rates: Bitcoin: 2160 TH/s, Litecoin: 360 GH/s, Ethereum: 90 GH/s, and Monero: 18 MH/s

Profit (BH Miners Box):

Bitcoin: $7,8k profit per month
Litecoin: $19k profit per month
Ethereum: $25k profit per month
Monero: $30k profit per month

The monthly power cost for BH Miners Box comes to just around $285, and depending on the coin mined, users can start making profits within a month. Both the miners come pre-configured, and are super easy to use. Most importantly, these miners require relative low internet data speed of 10 kb/second for uploads as well as downloads. Some users mention that they have even used their 3G mobile devices for mining. Many of these users consider these miners to be ten times better than all other existing mining hardware in the market.

For more details, please visit: https://www.bithull.com/.

About BitHull

BitHull S.A is a technology company dedicated to developing next-generation hardware for cryptocurrency mining. The company is run by a team of experts with a track record of delivering world-class tech components such as FPGA chips to numerous industry heavyweights.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54703


Apr 22, 2020 13:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: FX & Digital Currencies, FinTech/Chains
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

