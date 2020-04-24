Friday, 24 April 2020, 01:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Enerkon Solar International US M&A partner, Enerkon Solar International (ENKS OTC) Takes 20% of Albayraklar a Major Turkish Defense Company Wattozz, Albayraklar Defense EW Division plans mass production, electric weapons factories to be established in Turkey and two in the United States which will create many jobs at this critical time

DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, Apr 24, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Enerkon CEO Mr. Benjamin Ballout stated that "An agreement was signed this week on the purchase of 20 percent shares in Albayraklar Defense, a subsidiary of Albayraklar Holding, to Enerkon - (ENKS)."







In addition to the sale of shares, a company under the name of Wattozz Holdings Inc was established in the USA, and that 49 percent of this firm would belong to the Turkish side. According to the statement, the Wattozz company as an ENKS corporate Division under the license of Enerkon, will be listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange trading under its own symbol and trade name.



Wattozz, Albayraklar Defense EW Division plans mass production, electric weapons factories to be established in Turkey and two in the United States which will create many jobs at this critical time and market to National and International Police and Military Organizations.



Among the world famous products of Albayraklar Savunma, wireless electroshock gun Wattozz (a replacement for the common Taser type weapon) can be controlled remotely, with NO wires and the T61 gun modification system, which eliminates the problem of kickback and hacking in all kinds of short or long barreled rifles and pistols, comes to the fore. The aircraft, (UAV) which has a 3-axis firing capability, will be produced in the factory's, which would start operating in the USA if or when regulatory approvals are obtained from Federal Authorities.



Mr. Ballout thanked Mr. Harun Sevimli - CEO of Sevtron Global for introducing the transaction to ENKS and agreeing to take a board position in the new company.



Mr. Ballout further stated that a BakerTilly Valuation report issued on the Patents and Product Market Values exceeded $1 Billion USD for the Albaraklar products are now combined with the ENKS-Albaraklar international Partnership and Major USA Police Union affiliates have expressed interest in the new taser type, Police Defense Weapon System.



The foregoing statements are forward looking statements, and as such, they may or may not reflect the results which could transpire in the future which should be negative or not transpire at all due to circumstances or other reasons and investors, shareholders, or others should not rely on these forward looking statements to ascertain any value if any of ENKS or to make any investment decisions and to take note that this is not an offer to buy or sell securities or an endorsement of ENKS for investment purposes as all investment carry a risk of loss sometimes a total loss of your investment in Micro cap shares markets or any market and therefore such statements or plans should not be relied upon for any business decisions of any kind. Approvals and permissions required by federal regulations may or may not be approved and if not approved may result in the loss of all value and all investments in products requiring such regulatory permissions to market and sell. These statements are made as forward looking statements for educational purposes only in accordance with the rules and regulations which pertain to the same.



Contact Information:



Mr. Benjamin Ballout

Enerkon Solar International Inc.

Phone: +15614317762

Email: [email protected]



Apr 24, 2020 01:00 HKT/SGT

Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Daily Finance, Alt. Energy

