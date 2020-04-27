Monday, 27 April 2020, 08:07 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Fujitsu Ltd Fujitsu Releases Notice Regarding the Postponement of FY 2019 Full-Year Financial Results Announcement

TOKYO, Apr 27, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced that it will postpone the announcement of FY 2019 Full-Year Financial Results, originally scheduled for April 28, 2020.



1. Reason for the Postponement

In order to prevent the spread of New Coronavirus infections, Fujitsu decided to postpone our FY 2019 Full-Year Financial Results announcement in response to the request for companies to take consecutive vacations in the joint campaign "STAY HOME Week to protect life" led by Tokyo Metropolitan Government and three other prefectures.



2. Revised Schedule

FY 2019 Full-Year Financial Results are now scheduled to be announced on May 14, 2020.



Fujitsu apologizes for the inconvenience caused to its shareholders, investors and other stakeholders, and appreciates your understanding.





