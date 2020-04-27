Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Monday, April 27, 2020
Monday, 27 April 2020
Source: Fujitsu Ltd
Fujitsu Releases Notice Regarding the Postponement of FY 2019 Full-Year Financial Results Announcement

TOKYO, Apr 27, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced that it will postpone the announcement of FY 2019 Full-Year Financial Results, originally scheduled for April 28, 2020.

1. Reason for the Postponement
In order to prevent the spread of New Coronavirus infections, Fujitsu decided to postpone our FY 2019 Full-Year Financial Results announcement in response to the request for companies to take consecutive vacations in the joint campaign "STAY HOME Week to protect life" led by Tokyo Metropolitan Government and three other prefectures.

2. Revised Schedule
FY 2019 Full-Year Financial Results are now scheduled to be announced on May 14, 2020.

Fujitsu apologizes for the inconvenience caused to its shareholders, investors and other stakeholders, and appreciates your understanding.


About Fujitsu Ltd

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 132,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (Code: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.0 trillion yen (US $36 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.

For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.

Contact: 
Fujitsu Limited
Public and Investor Relations Division
Inquiries: https://bit.ly/2xbXTnx


