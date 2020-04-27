Monday, 27 April 2020, 11:08 HKT/SGT Share:

SINGAPORE, Apr 27, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Bankcoin Reserve (BCR), an independent liquidity platform, now works with Homiex to provide a unique hedge against volatility. BCR offers a transparent price mechanism from an external valuation source: USD Gold. The mainnet blockchain platform hedges against market manipulation by pegging the ceiling price of USD Gold each month. Furthermore, the BCR protocol is well established and operates as a consensus of sound money principles.



Bankcoin Reserve is on a mission to change the perception surrounding cryptocurrencies and is reimagining money as a financial instrument. This is accomplished by developing a monetary system that is inclusive, rewards the user, encourages the movement of capital while also acting as a stable anchor thereby fostering economic activity and growth.



BCR also provides its user with lucrative incentives as well as a prospective store of value, that helps attract capital into the BCR ecosystem. This is achieved by tethering the value of one BCR coin to the prevailing price of one troy ounce of gold. Here, the ceiling market price of one troy ounce of gold in the previous month becomes the floor price of Bankcoin Reserve for the following month until a new ceiling price is achieved.



Bankcoin Reserve also creates value for the user through its ability to mint up to 10% per annum of the principal amount when held in its proprietary digital wallet. In addition, what also makes Bankcoin Reserve unique is its ability to cater to any and all sectors. Bankcoin Reserve patents (a total of 9) explain BCRs vast capabilities to change and improve the financial system, when dealing with transactions, flow of funds, security holdings, interests and much more. The ethical uses for Bankcoin are endless.



BCR is enjoyed the world over by individuals and businesses alike. BCR wallets have been downloaded in Japan, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, United States, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Ukraine, Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Philippines, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Bahamas, Seychelles, New Zealand, Australia, Kenya, Ghana, Thailand, Vietnam, India, Jamaica, Latvia and other countries.



BCR is used to pay for groceries, food, pizza and a myriad of other services from the hair salon or barber to house improvement and plumbing services. Many merchants are offering services in exchange for BCR. Brick-and-mortar businesses accept Bankcoin Reserve (Australia), Bankcoin Global (Mexico) and often [email protected] (Hong Kong), while others in Germany, France, Hong Kong, Macau, Kenya, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Greece and other countries are now accepting BCR.



