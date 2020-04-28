Tuesday, 28 April 2020, 12:10 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation Toyota Group Engaged in Full Production of Medical Face Shields Toyota expands monthly production capacity to 40,000 units

Toyota City, Japan, Apr 28, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) and Toyota Group companies are engaged in full-scale production of medical face shields in Japan, with Toyota largely expanding its production capacity from 500 to 600 units per week by approximately 20 times to start production of 40,000 units per month (approximately 2,000 units per day) from April 27. Toyota plans to further expand in-house production to approximately 70,000 pieces per month (approximately 3,600 pieces per day).







Toyota Group companies now producing medical face shields include Toyota Motor East Japan, Inc., which provided 3,000 units it produced to Miyagi Prefecture on April 20, and Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. (Daihatsu)(1), and Hino Motors, Ltd. (Hino), which have all started trial production, with Daihatsu and Hino now providing medical face shields to medical facilities in their immediate areas. Additionally, Toyota Industries Corporation plans to produce 10,000 units per month (approximately 500 units per day) from April 29, and Toyota Auto Body Co., Ltd. is furthering considerations toward starting production of medical face shields from mid-May.



The Toyota Group has positioned this initiative for supporting the around-the-clock efforts of the frontlines of the medical sector, which are working hard to diagnose and treat patients for COVID-19, as part of Toyota's Kokoro Hakobu Project(2). Going forward, the Toyota Group intends to prioritize the provision of the medical face shields it produces to medical facilities and local governments in the localities of the various companies of the group.



Based on the policy to be "mindful of the feelings of those in the midst of this pandemic, reach conclusions more swiftly, make prompt decisions, and take immediate action faster than ever focusing on safety and security as the highest priorities," Toyota and Toyota Group companies will do what they can to help efforts on the frontlines of treatment and in limiting the further spread of COVID-19, which has become society's biggest priority.



(1) Including companies of the Daihatsu Group

(2) The Kokoro Hakobu Project (with "Kokoro Hakobu" meaning "to carry or deliver one's heart" in Japanese) has been the collective name of nationwide initiatives by Toyota, Toyota sales outlets in Japan, and their employees to provide continuous and long-term support to disaster-affected areas in the wake of the Great East Japan Earthquake. The name has the connotation of "carrying you in our hearts." Based on Toyota's desire to contribute in some way to people who have contracted and are suffering from COVID-19, as well as to the medical professionals, Japan's central government, and local governments in Japan fighting the disease night and day, Toyota has decided to apply "The Kokoro Hakobu Project" as its overall moniker for related support activities conducted by companies of the Toyota Group working together.





About Toyota Motor Corporation



Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.



