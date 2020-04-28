Tuesday, 28 April 2020, 13:29 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation Toyota Releases Sales, Production, and Export Results for March 2020

Toyota City, Japan, Apr 28, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for March 2020 as well as the cumulative total from January to April 2020 and the fiscal year from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.



To view more information on the sales, production, and export results by country and region, including specific details on the reasons for any changes in results, data from the past 10 years of sales, production, and export results, and data concerning electrified vehicle sales and Lexus sales, please check the link: https://bit.ly/2VJHVu0





About Toyota Motor Corporation



Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.



Apr 28, 2020 13:29 HKT/SGT

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation

Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Automotive

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

