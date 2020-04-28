Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Toyota Releases Sales, Production, and Export Results for March 2020

Toyota City, Japan, Apr 28, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for March 2020 as well as the cumulative total from January to April 2020 and the fiscal year from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

To view more information on the sales, production, and export results by country and region, including specific details on the reasons for any changes in results, data from the past 10 years of sales, production, and export results, and data concerning electrified vehicle sales and Lexus sales, please check the link: https://bit.ly/2VJHVu0


About Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.

