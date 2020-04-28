Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Tuesday, 28 April 2020, 17:15 HKT/SGT
Share:
China Leon Recorded a Significant Increase in Net Profit of RMB396.5 million
International Network and Smart Inspection;
Technological Innovation Leads the Future

HONG KONG, Apr 28, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - China Leon Inspection Holding Limited ("China Leon" or the "Company" together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 1586), announced its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "Year").

During the Year, the Group recorded revenue of RMB396.5 million, representing an increase of 69.6% when compared with the corresponding period of last year, which was mainly attributable to the Group's successful development in the field of commodities and energy inspection. The Group's gross profit increased by 51.5% from RMB122.9 million in 2018 to RMB186.2 million in 2019. The Group's profit for the year increased by 486.8% from approximately RMB4.9 million in 2018 to approximately RMB28.8 million in 2019. The Board has proposed a final dividend of RMB0.0375 per share for the year ended 31 December 2019 to shareholders as a reward for their support.

Continued to improve service network, grew customer base and enhanced competitive advantages
The Group has 20 inspection agencies and laboratories within China, covering major domestic trading ports and cities, including Hong Kong, Qinhuangdao, Tangshan, Tianjin, Cangzhou, Nanjing, Jiangyin, Hunan, Hubei, Guangzhou, Zhuhai, Xinjiang, Shaanxi, Inner Mongolia, Dalian, Zhoushan, Xiamen, Nanjing and Dongguan. Overseas, the Group has 8 inspection agencies and laboratories, covering Singapore, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Brunei and Australia. The key customers of the Group include CHN Energy, Shaanxi Coal Group, China Coal Group, Yitai Group, Datang Group, China Resources Group, CNPC, SINOPEC, CNOOC, ChemChina, SinoChem, Shell, BP, Exxon - Mobil, Chevron, Total, Saudi Aramco, ENOC and Rosneft, etc.

Continued to strengthen core competence through technological improvement and R&D
The Group continued to attract new talents through incubator framework and M&A. The Group actively participated in the formulation of national and industry standards. During the Year, the Group participated in creation of four national standards. The Group also crystallized 39 corporate standards. The Group successfully deployed the in-house developed 'Leon LIMS' laboratory system and industrial robot sampling system which significantly improved the efficiency and consistency of sampling process. The Group will continue to build competitive advantage through increasing effort in R&D and developing industry-leading technologies.

Mr. YANG Rongbing, Executive Director and Vice Chairman of China Leon Inspection Holding Limited, said "In 2020, our growth strategy is based on further strengthening existing business as well as continuing to expand into new service offerings. We will increase our competitive advantage through better allocation of enterprise's resources to improve cost control and performance measurement as well as enhancement of our enterprise-wide business platform. We will continue maintain our leading position and market share in its established markets while further promoting our "Leon" brand, and improving our management and control systems to deliver a better return to our shareholders."




Apr 28, 2020 17:15 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Blockchain Startup Domineum.io Generates $5 Million for African Govts within 11 Months  
Apr 28, 2020 22:20 HKT/SGT
Novotech COVID-19 Clinical Trial Clients Benefit from New Asia-Pacific Fast-Track Review Processes  
Apr 28, 2020 19:00 HKT/SGT
Mazda Production and Sales Results for March 2020 and for April 2019 through March 2020  
Apr 28, 2020 17:21 HKT/SGT
China Leon Recorded a Significant Increase in Net Profit of RMB396.5 million  
Apr 28, 2020 17:15 HKT/SGT
Honda Releases Production, Sales and Export Results for March 2020 and April 2019 - March 2020  
Apr 28, 2020 15:54 HKT/SGT
GeoMap Clinical Patient Recruitment Platform Now Guarantees Enrollment Numbers  
Apr 28, 2020 15:00 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Employee Wins Medal of Honor with Purple Ribbon in the 2020 Spring Conferment for Inventing Technology for Supercomputers  
Apr 28, 2020 14:10 HKT/SGT
Toyota Releases Sales, Production, and Export Results for March 2020  
Apr 28, 2020 13:29 HKT/SGT
The Impact of Blockchain: From Coronavirus and Business Applications to Data Security  
Apr 28, 2020 12:40 HKT/SGT
Toyota Group Engaged in Full Production of Medical Face Shields  
Apr 28, 2020 12:10 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Movin'On Summit
3  -  5   June
MONTRÉAL, CANADA
AIR Convention ASIA
9  -  11   June
Bangkok, Thailand
ConnecTechAsia Summit 2020
9  -  11   June
Singapore
Gas Indonesia Summit & Exhibition 2020
10  -  12   June
Indonesia
Phar-East 2020
30  June -  1   July
Singapore
CAREHAB 2020
10  -  11   July
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo
29  -  30   July
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
MOVE Asia 2020
9  -  10   September
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Philippines 2020
9  -  10   September
Philippines
Home Delivery Asia 2020
23  -  24   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, Singapore
Seamless Philippines 2020
30  September -  1   October
Philippines
Spikes Asia
14  -  16   October
Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2020
28  -  29   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The Future Energy Show Philippines
28  -  29   October
Philippines
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020
3  -  4   November
Singapore
Asia Pacific Rail 2020
4  -  5   November
Thailand
EduTECH Philippines 2020
11  -  12   November
Philippines
Green World Asia
18  -  19   November
Singapore
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       