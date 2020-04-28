Tuesday, 28 April 2020, 17:21 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mazda Mazda Production and Sales Results for March 2020 and for April 2019 through March 2020

TOKYO, Apr 28, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for March 2020 and for April 2019 through March 2020 are summarized below.



I. Production



1. Domestic Production



(1) March 2020

Mazda's domestic production volume in March 2020 decreased 17.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.



[Domestic production of key models in March 2020]

CX-5: 29,796 units (down 25.0% year on year)

MAZDA3: 9,932 units (down 10.8%)

CX-30: 9,322 units



(2) April 2019 through March 2020

Mazda's domestic production volume in the period from April 2019 through March 2020 decreased 3.8% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.



[Domestic production of key models in the period from April 2019 through March 2020]

CX-5: 388,565 units (down 10.8% year on year)

MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 168,837 units (up 7.6%)

CX-30: 84,933 units



2. Overseas Production



(1) March 2020

Mazda's overseas production volume in March 2020 decreased 24.8% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.



[Overseas production of key models in March 2020]

CX-30: 9,967 units

MAZDA3: 8,638 units (down 50.0% year on year)

MAZDA2: 6,080 units (down 54.0%)



(2) April 2019 through March 2020

Mazda's overseas production volume in the period from April 2019 through March 2020 decreased 17.4% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.



[Overseas production of key models in the period from April 2019 through March 2020]

MAZDA3: 126,999 units (down 37.5% year on year)

MAZDA2: 92,439 units (down 23.2%)

CX-4: 50,520 units (down 10.3%)



II. Domestic Sales



(1) March 2020

Mazda's domestic sales volume in March 2020 increased 8.1% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 6.5% (up 0.8 points year on year), with a 3.0% share of the micro-mini segment (up 1.1 points) and a 5.2% total market share (up 0.8 points).



[Domestic sales of key models in March 2020]

CX-30: 5,643 units

MAZDA2 (includes Demio): 5,621 units (down 13.1% year on year)

CX-5: 4,196 units (down 33.8%)



(2) April 2019 through March 2020

Mazda's domestic sales volume in the period from April 2019 through March 2020 decreased 5.7% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.2% (unchanged year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.1 points) and a 4.0% total market share (down 0.1 points).



[Domestic sales of key models in the period from April 2019 through March 2020]

MAZDA2 (includes Demio): 35,405units (down 19.3% year on year)

MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 33,403 units (up 120.6%)

CX-5: 27,726 units (down 30.6%)



III. Exports



(1) March 2020

Mazda's export volume in March 2020 decreased 30.2% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Europe and other regions.



[Exports of key models in March 2020]

CX-5: 24,048 units (down 29.3% year on year)

MAZDA3: 6,443 units (down 46.2%)

MAZDA6: 4,792 units (down 32.0%)

(2) April 2019 through March 2020

Mazda's export volume in the period from April 2019 through March 2020 decreased 3.2% year on year due to decreased shipments to Europe, Oceania and other regions.



[Exports of key models in the period from April 2019 through March 2020]

CX-5: 359,992 units (down 8.2% year on year)

MAZDA3: 135,338 units (down 4.2%)

CX-3: 74,208 units (down 38.1%)



IV. Global Sales



(1) March 2020

Mazda's global sales volume in March 2020 decreased 32.8% year on year due to decreased sales in the U.S., China, Europe and other regions.



[Global sales of key models in March 2020]

CX-5: 26,215 units (down 43.5% year on year)

MAZDA3: 18,765 units (down 38.1%)

CX-30: 15,437 units



(2) April 2019 through March 2020

Mazda's global sales volume in the period from April 2019 through March 2020 decreased 9.1% year on year due to decreased sales in the U.S., China, Europe and other regions.



[Global sales of key models in the period from April 2019 through March 2020]

CX-5: 415,708 units (down 9.3% year on year)

MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 309,053 units (down 14.6%)

MAZDA2 (includes Demio): 138,886 units (down 18.0%)



About Mazda



Mazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years. For more information, please visit www.mazda.com



