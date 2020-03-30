Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, May 1, 2020
Friday, 1 May 2020, 16:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: BitcoinHD
BHD Global's STO application approved by SEC
BHD is a novel blockchain-based project with an original, next-generation Proof of Capacity.

SINGAPORE, May 1, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - BHD's application for a security token offering (STO) has been approved by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). BHD, a new style of crypto currency with its unique Proof of Capacity (PoC) consensus and mining mechanism, generates its unique value through mathematics and code.




BHD established its CPoC (Conditional Proof of Capacity) with an original, next-generation consensus system, with an optimal economic model and consensus algorithm. BHD uses hard disk as consensus participant, significantly lowering the energy consumption, and the entry barrier, making mining of crypto currency safer, more decentralized, and for everyone.

Compared with Bitcoin POW mining, CPoC mining saves energy, consumes much less power, has lower noise, no heat, and is anti-ASIC. CPoC-mining-based BHD can realize the original intention of Satoshi Nakamoto, that everyone can become a miner. BHD's global network capacity has reached 1000 Pb, and the equipment value is 400 million USD.

BHD is a self-governing community project, like Bitcoin, which will allocate greater rewards and more support to miners who meet the mining conditions. All these changes have been realized by mathematical formulas and algorithms instead of manual operation. The performance of BHD has attracted much attention with some believing this dark horse may lead a revolution in the blockchain industry.

Relative to an ICO, STOs are seen as lower risk, as the securities laws that regulate security tokens often enforce transparency and accountability. A security token will also be backed by a real-world asset, which makes it easier to assess whether or not the token is priced fairly in relation to the underlying asset. With pure utility tokens, it can be difficult to assess true value, and determine fair price.

The STO is good for BHD's adoption in the long-run. STOs are legally compliant, which means they are perceived to be of less risk, and will encourage institutional investors to come on board. BHD community registered as BHD-global autonomy foundation Ltd, applied to the Singapore Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA), was approved by the SEC on 03.30.20, was approved by ACRA, became effective on 04.15.20.

Please visit the official website: www.btchd.org.

SEC approval: www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=bhd-global

Contact: Master Bao, [email protected]. BHD Community is now BHD Global Autonomy Foundation.






May 1, 2020 16:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: FX & Digital Currencies
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
UA Prof Michael Schaller: Trump hasn't learned history's lessons on managing a crisis  
May 1, 2020 20:00 HKT/SGT
BHD Global's STO application approved by SEC  
May 1, 2020 16:00 HKT/SGT
UA Prof Michael Schaller: Trump hasn't learned history's lessons on managing a crisis  
May 1, 2020 01:00 HKT/SGT
Greenbriar Capital Corp Reports $3,230,974 or $0.16 per Share of Net Income for Fiscal 2019  
Apr 30, 2020 23:00 HKT/SGT
ZALL Foundation partners Alibaba to launch ebook on Fangcang Shelter Hospitals in the fight against COVID-19  
Apr 30, 2020 18:00 HKT/SGT
DENSO Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors  
Apr 30, 2020 16:43 HKT/SGT
Save the Date: Livestream of Toyota's FY2020 Financial Results on May 12  
Apr 30, 2020 14:29 HKT/SGT
Toyota Provides Medical Facility with Transport Vehicle for Seriously Ill COVID-19 Patients  
Apr 30, 2020 13:23 HKT/SGT
DENSO Announces Year-end Financial Results  
Apr 30, 2020 12:15 HKT/SGT
Hoo.com Founder Ruixi Wang: Dive into Blockchain with Great Ambition  
Apr 30, 2020 09:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Movin'On Summit
3  -  5   June
MONTRÉAL, CANADA
AIR Convention ASIA
9  -  11   June
Bangkok, Thailand
ConnecTechAsia Summit 2020
9  -  11   June
Singapore
Gas Indonesia Summit & Exhibition 2020
10  -  12   June
Indonesia
Phar-East 2020
30  June -  1   July
Singapore
CAREHAB 2020
10  -  11   July
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo
29  -  30   July
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
MOVE Asia 2020
9  -  10   September
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Philippines 2020
9  -  10   September
Philippines
Home Delivery Asia 2020
23  -  24   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, Singapore
Seamless Philippines 2020
30  September -  1   October
Philippines
Spikes Asia
14  -  16   October
Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2020
28  -  29   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The Future Energy Show Philippines
28  -  29   October
Philippines
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020
3  -  4   November
Singapore
Asia Pacific Rail 2020
4  -  5   November
Thailand
EduTECH Philippines 2020
11  -  12   November
Philippines
Green World Asia
18  -  19   November
Singapore
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       