  Thursday, April 30, 2020
Thursday, 30 April 2020, 14:29 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Save the Date: Livestream of Toyota's FY2020 Financial Results on May 12

Toyota City, Japan, Apr 30, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - On May 12, Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) will livestream its financial results press conference for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. The financial results themselves will be disclosed at 13:10 JST.

Refresh the page at 13:15 JST on May 12 to view the embedded livestream (if the video box does not appear, clear your browser cache and try again).

For the full details, please visit: https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/corporate/32486266.html


About Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.

