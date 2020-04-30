Thursday, 30 April 2020, 16:43 HKT/SGT Share:

1. Changes of the Board of Directors

Appointed a Chief Risk Officer to the Board of Directors in order to quickly respond to rapid changes in the business environment.



The following will be appointed as a board of director:

Sadahiro Usui, currently Head of Executive Vice President



The following will resign as a board of director:

Shoji Tsuzuki



2. Structure of the Board of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board (draft) after 97th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, 2020. Refer to the table above.





About Denso



DENSO is a $48.3 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.3% of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.



