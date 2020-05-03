Saturday, 2 May 2020, 21:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: BitHull S.A. BitHull Announces Free Shipping for its Crypto Miners

Helsinki, Finland, May 2, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Following the recent announcement of custom fee waiver, BitHull S.A (www.BitHull.com) has just announced free shipping for its crypto miners BH Miner and BH Miners Box. Both these miners were developed by BitHull utilizing the latest FPGA technology, to deliver unprecedented hash rates with relatively low power consumption. The introduction of 100% custom-fee waiver and free shipping will significantly enhance the profitability of the products.



Both BH Miner and BH Miners Box are capable of mining Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Monero. While BH Miner is the company's basic mining rig ideally suited for the newbies, BH Miners Box offers tremendous profit potential by combing six BH Miner units. Both the products come pre-configured, and are equipped with silent fans that hold all the noise inside the case.



The larger of the two units from BitHull, BH Miners Box offers extraordinary hash rates of 2160 TH/s, 360 GH/s, 90 GH/s, and 18 MH/s for Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Monero respectively. Consuming power worth $285, it can generate monthly profits of around $8k, $19k, $26k, and $30k for the four coins in the same order as above.



"While designing our miners, it was our utmost priority to ensure profitability for our customers in whichever way we can," said Matias Milet, Vice President of BitHull S.A. "We are delighted to further enhance their profitability by eliminating the custom fee and shipping fee."



For more details, please visit https://www.bithull.com/



About BitHull



BitHull S.A is a technology company dedicated to developing next-generation hardware for cryptocurrency mining. The company is run by a team of experts with a track record of delivering world-class tech components such as FPGA chips to numerous industry heavyweights.



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55299





May 2, 2020 21:00 HKT/SGT

Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: FX & Digital Currencies, FinTech/Chains

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.



BitHull S.A. Apr 29, 2020 06:00 HKT/SGT BitHull Makes Crypto Mining Profitable for All Apr 22, 2020 13:00 HKT/SGT BitHull Miners Disrupt Global Cryptocurrency Marketplace More news >> News Alerts