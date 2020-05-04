Monday, 4 May 2020, 11:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Ascent Technology Consulting AutoBCM exemplifies Business Continuity and Crisis Management amidst the pandemic

- Enterprise Business Continuity Management platform, AutoBCM from Ascent Technology Consulting enables enterprises with emergency response, risk assessment and recovery strategies.



Singapore, May 04, 2020: As businesses worldwide grapple through dwindling revenues and uncertainties, Ascent Technology Consulting, a global leader in enterprise business continuity management has registered a rise in enterprises exploring for the right BCM and crisis management measures.

Business continuity is a proactive plan to avoid and mitigate risks associated with disruption of operations. It details steps to be taken before, during and after an event to maintain the financial viability of an organization.



While Business Continuity Management (BCM) is the need of the hour for organisations, a sizable section of them still lurk in confusion regarding the right investment decisions. In accordance with the requisition of a higher Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (Dorscon), particularly targeting the Singapore firms, AutoBCM (Business Resiliency Software) enterprise-wide full-scale BCM automation solution has accelerated its efforts to meet with the growing demand of the large enterprises, mid-sized firms and SME businesses.



Ascent BCM allows companies to take a holistic approach to identifying potential threats and their impact on its business and put preventative measures in place. Ascent's BCM software allows instant access to quickly identify the process for dealing with any given situation. The platform which is available in two versions - on premise and over the cloud allows instant access to quickly identify the process for dealing with any given situation. The solution cuts across the key BCM parameters including end to end regulatory compliance, uninterrupted customer service and unparalleled business agility to ensure business survival in a crisis scenario.



Furthermore, the proprietary offering AutoBCM meets ISO 22301 & respective industry regulations. With multi sector and multi industry domain exposure, Ascent is experienced in many sectors in assisting companies to implement stringent BCM solutions.



Mr Kundan S Shekhawat, Founder and CEO, Ascent Technology Consulting. "The surging outbreak of the Coronavirus and its impact on enterprises calls for a cutting-edge, easy to deploy business continuity platform . AutoBCM by Ascent comes as a scalable, robust and highly integrated platform catering to multiple BCM requirements. The solution has been specifically tailored to offer comprehensive business continuity planning, initiation of recovery action, risk assessment and disaster tracking,'' said

Kundan Shekhawat, Founder & CEO, Ascent Technology Consulting

Ascent Technology Consulting has worked with some of the biggest names across global industries with more than half of its clientele comprising Fortune 500 firms.



‘'In the prevailing scenario of rapidly spreading Coronavirus and lockdown extensions, it is imperative for businesses to focus on recovery objectives and chalk-out backup plans in case the situation worsens to minimize the impact,'' added Shekhawat.



Some other key features and benefits of Ascent's AutoBCM solution include:



● Complete automation of business continuity operations

● Artificial Intelligence-powered workflow management

● Dynamic real-time KPIs via dashboards and reports

● A centralised platform, integrated with multiple processes

● Initiates and manages disaster recovery activities with the click of a button

● Completely configurable solution

● Data maintenance efforts are subsequently reduced

● Simplifies and reduces time to complete all activities relating to BCM planning requirements

● Eliminates the need to manage disparate sources of BCM data - spreadsheets, pseudo databases, tables, documents, etc.

● Sports a dedicated pandemic module to enable enterprises in tailoring the most effective BCM strategies

● The platform can be accessed remotely via a mobile app from anywhere, anytime.



About Ascent Technology Consulting: www.ascentbusiness.com



Founded by experienced industry professionals, Ascent Technology Consulting offers a specialist portfolio for its global clientele. Its flagship offering AutoBCM, enables organizations to be resilient to disasters and prepares them to manage business continuity with ease. For more information, queries may be sent to [email protected]



For more information, please contact:

Mamta Agarwal

Tel: +65 98343403

Email: [email protected]



