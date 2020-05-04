Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, May 4, 2020
Monday, 4 May 2020, 06:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Found8
Found8 coworking launches biggest COVID-19 membership relief

SINGAPORE, May 4, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - In light of COVID-19, its effect on SMEs in Singapore and the extension of the Circuit Breaker, Found8 has launched a membership relief of 30% for the months of May, June and July to all of their active members. Found8 understands that this is the largest and longest relief passed to coworking users in Singapore to date




Found8 is a curated, innovation-focused, coworking provider with over 1000 members across Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It is the leading coworking space for the startup and innovation community. Offering capacity-building programs, corporate innovation services, and access to capital, Found8 enables its game-changing members to collaborate and grow.

Found8 co-founder Grace Sai commented, "Although we've received support from only some of our landlords, we have decided to take on the bulk of responsibility of supporting our members by taking this relief primarily out of our own pocket. We are a community that has a set of strong values that includes 'Care Beyond Profit' and that has not wavered, even during a crisis. In fact, a crisis like this tests the values system of coworking operators, and whether they truly are member-centric as most claim to be, in good times."

Found8 co-founder Michelle Yong commented and continued "And this is our gesture to do just that; back our members, through good times and bad. This is a crucial time for startups and SMEs. We hope that with this relief, Found8 members will be able to see through these difficult times and stay with us as they continue to innovate with solutions for the local and global community."

Found8 continues to support the community with a free Resource Pack, conducting research on the challenges faced by business owners and employees via an Ecosystem Survey, as well as launching the F8 Virtual Community online.

For the members of Found8 KL Sentral in Malaysia, Found8 is currently working on a relief package in line with its landlord and the Malaysian government's relief schemes.

About Found8

Found8 is over 1000 members strong across KL and Singapore. It is the leading coworking space provider and innovation community, enabling their game-changing members to collaborate and grow by providing the right network, knowledge, and environment.

Their 6 locations in central business locations in KL and Singapore including Amoy Street, Orchard, Tanjong Pagar, Prinsep and High Street Center and in the heart of KL at KL Sentral makes them one of the widest spread Singaporean coworking players on the market. Found8's goal is to support the development and creation of innovative companies of all sizes.

Questions? Email [email protected] to find out more.
Contact: Laura, Growth Marketing Manager, [email protected]



May 4, 2020 06:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Real Estate, Venture Capital, Local Business
