SHENZHEN, CHINA, May 9, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Shenzhen's Nanshan District has launched "2020 Global Cloud Shopping Festival, Trip to Nanshan", from April 25 to June 30, to revitalize consumption and boost the district's economy. The festival is issuing benefits to consumers in the form of discounts, coupons and raffles, delivered via online platforms. This event is organized by Shenzhen Nanshan District Industrial and Commercial Bureau (Bureau of Commerce) along with domestic internet giant Tencent and Chinese online lender Lexin.







Hotels, restaurants, travel agents and other businesses in Nanshan are boosting their sales with collected coupons and discounts available via a WeChat mini-program named 'Yungou Nanshan', or 'Cloud Purchase Nanshan', while high-tech companies are on a special raffle page at 'Fenqile', by Lexin. Raffle entrants have the chance to win various brand items including drones and intelligent robots provided by local companies DJI and UBTECH, among others.



The district not only gathers retail, accommodation, catering, tourism and technology companies to propose deals and discounts to the festivals shoppers, but it helps participating businesses with preferred displays and media communications during the event.



As a strong economic and technological district, Nanshan is committed to innovation and strives to provide an international first-class business environment for local enterprise. Nanshan has successfully nurtured world-renowned technology companies such as Tencent, Huawei, DJI, and many others.



As a win-win event which brings benefits to enterprises and the public, the 2020 Global Cloud Shopping Festival, Trip to Nanshan, is warmly welcomed by the citizens of the district. Nanshan looks forward to people from around the world learning about it and coming online to join in!



