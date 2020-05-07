Wednesday, 6 May 2020, 20:18 HKT/SGT Share:

SINGAPORE, May 6, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - CloserStill Media has announced that its Singapore Technology portfolio (Cloud Expo Asia, Cyber Security Expo, Big Data & AI World, Smart IoT Singapore, Data Centre World, eCommerce Expo Asia and Technology for Marketing Asia) has been named a finalist for Best International Show - Asia Pacific in the annual AEO Excellence Awards 2020.



The AEO excellence awards represent the best that the events industry has to offer and showcases the amazing achievements from within the industry.



CloserStill Media's Singapore Technology portfolio comprises of 7 leading enterprise technology tradeshow and conferences, and in 2019, welcomed 21,897 (BPA-audited) in attendance at Marina Bay Sands - a 27.8% growth from 2018. The annual event enabled attendees to source from over 450 technology leaders like Citrix, Cisco Meraki, Google, Huawei, IBM, Oracle, & SAP; and gain insights into the most pertinent technology issues from global experts in the public and private sectors.



Of being shortlisted, Mr. Andrew Kiwanuka, Managing Director of Cloud Expo Asia said, "We're truly delighted to be named as one of the finalists for this highly contested and prestigious industry award. This reflects the continued growth and successful development of our international Tech trade show brand. The nomination also recognizes the significance the event now holds for the Tech community in Asia."



CloserStill Media is also shortlisted in the following categories for the AEO Excellence Awards:



- Best International Show - Europe: Frankfurt Tech and Paris Tech

- Best International Show - Americas: DevLearn 2019

- Best UK Tradeshow Between 2,000sqm - 8,000sqm: The Clinical Pharmacy Congress

- Best Conference: The Clinical Pharmacy Congress

- Organiser Team of the Year: CloserStill Operations Team



About CloserStill Media



CloserStill Media specialises in international professional events chiefly in the technology markets, across five global territories. Its portfolio includes some of the UK's fastest-growing and award-winning events including Cloud Expo Europe and Data Centre World. Having delivered unparalleled quality and relevant audiences for all its exhibitions, CloserStill has been repeatedly recognised as a leading innovator with its teams and international events winning multiple awards in Europe and Asia including Best Marketing Manager - four times in succession - Best Trade Exhibition, Best Launch Exhibition, and Rising Star - two years in succession - among others. For more information, visit www.closerstillmedia.com.



