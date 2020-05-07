Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, May 7, 2020
Thursday, 7 May 2020, 21:00 HKT/SGT
Source: iSee Taiwan Foundation
Taiwan foundations call for worldwide solidarity amid pandemic in "Protect Every1" video

TAIPEI, May 7, 2020 - (Media OutReach) - The COVID-19 pandemic has been rampaging across the world, threatening lives, and disrupting economies. The iSee Taiwan Foundation and Sayling Wen Cultural & Educational Foundation are jointly presenting the "Protect Every1" video (https://youtu.be/vFbVkN3_DUM), calling people to join the war against the coronavirus.


Protect Every1


Ted Wen, Chairman of the two foundations, said, "this is a critical moment for human beings. No single country or person can control the crisis alone. We need everyone to take actions." Mr. Wen further elaborated that "quarantine is not distance, but can be a thought of as a new way to live. And this new lifestyle can be the key to defeating COVID-19."

The video production is the brainchild of Audrey Yang, Vice Chairman of the foundations. The messages relayed are that "It's time for all of us to stand up, and by protecting yourself, you can protect many, and thus the world. The willpower of individuals can forge into a global strength to safeguard public health and save lives."

Most countries have imposed lockdown and closed borders to restrict the movement of individuals in a disparate effort to contain spread of the deadly virus. The drastic measures alone are not strong enough to crush the virus that we know very little about. Everyone's participation is needed in order to beat COVID-19.

Four stories are told in the video to stress that by starting from protecting yourself, you can make changes to the world. The up-pointing index finger means "protect one and protect everyone."

The segments depict how residents from different corners of the world are coping with unprecedented threats in their life. They show how the individuals, from different cultures and age groups, do their best to fight the coronavirus in an effort to protect themselves, their family, and society, with hopes to restore peace and order in their hometown.

The iSee Taiwan Foundation was founded by late entrepreneur Sayling Wen In 2003. The foundation's vision is to become an essential portal for the world to see Taiwan via cultural tourism. The Sayling Wen Cultural & Educational Foundation's vision is to provide talents for future society by promoting industrial value oriented lifelong learning.

Contact: Adam Hamilton-Whittle
Email: [email protected]


May 7, 2020 21:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Daily News
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

