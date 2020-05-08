Friday, 8 May 2020, 09:11 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Fujitsu Ltd Fujitsu and Qualcomm Complete Multi-Gigabit Data Call Using 5G Carrier Aggregation Companies' first demonstration of 5G sub-6 GHz carrier aggregation capabilities shows how operators can maximize spectrum assets to improve network capacity and performance

TOKYO, May 8, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.together accomplished an industry-leading landmark by successfully completing a 5G NR data call with a multi-gigabit connection using 5G sub-6 GHz carrier aggregation(1). The connection was established using non-standalone architecture, aggregating a non-contiguous spectrum on 3.5 GHz (n78) and 4.9 GHz (n79) bands. The companies achieved this milestone utilizing a Fujitsu 5G New Radio (NR) base station and a 5G smartphone form factor test device powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System.



Achieving more than 3 Gbps speeds(2) using sub-6 GHz spectrum, this connection is the companies' first demonstration of 5G carrier aggregation, which builds upon the history of Qualcomm Technologies' technical successes such as the first 5G data connection on a modem chipset, the first 5G mmWave over-the-air call, the first 5G data call over-the-air using spectrum sharing and a recent Voice-over-NR call. The Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System can support peak speeds up to 5 Gbps by aggregating 200 MHz across select 5G sub-6 GHz bands. 5G sub-6 GHz carrier aggregation provides operators with greater flexibility to boost 5G performance utilizing their diverse spectrum assets, allowing them to improve network capacity and performance. 5G carrier aggregation helps to improve 5G speeds and reliability in challenging wireless conditions, allowing consumers to experience smoother video streaming and faster downloads.



"This milestone with Fujitsu allows us to unlock 5G's potential for seamless and pervasive connectivity," said Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, 4G/5G, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "As the world's leading wireless innovator, Qualcomm Technologies continuously develops solutions that enhance the end-to-end network experiences people rely on every day, and we're proud to collaborate with Fujitsu to demonstrate the benefits carrier aggregation brings to 5G and consumers."



"Our successful completion of this 5G carrier aggregation data call exemplifies Fujitsu and Qualcomm Technologies' collaborative, long-term approach to leading the evolution of 5G," said Masaki Taniguchi, Senior Vice President, Mobile System Business Unit,Fujitsu. "We are excited to elevate the use of 5G carrier aggregation to bring benefits for both operators and customers, and look forward to future work with Qualcomm Technologies to enhance what's possible for 5G networks."



As more operators enable support for 5G carrier aggregation, they will be able to rely on the Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF Systems and Fujitsu's network infrastructure solutions to improve network capacity and performance by taking advantage of non-contiguous spectrum assets. Carrier aggregation is an important feature in the evolution of 5G networks to enhance system capacity, boost reliability in weak signal conditions, and deliver higher peak speeds - improving user experiences in existing applications and enabling new use cases in the future.



Commercial devices featuring carrier aggregation capabilities and powered by the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System are expected to be available later this year. For more information visit qualcomm.com/products/snapdragon-x55-5g-modem.



(1) Carrier Aggregation Technology to combine multiple spectrum bands by aggregating component carriers (CC). Throughput enhancement is achieved through the resulting increase in bandwidth.

(2) Achieving more than 3 Gbps speeds In non-standalone mode of operation; two CC carrier aggregation in Japanese Sub-6 GHz spectrum bands (bandwidth: 2CC x 100MHz/CC, 4-layer, 256-QAM, TDD 8:2 (DL:UL), sub-carrier spacing: 30KHz)



About Qualcomm



Qualcomm is the world's leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G. When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone. We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.



About Fujitsu



Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 132,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (Code: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.0 trillion yen (US $36 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.



May 8, 2020 09:11 HKT/SGT

