Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, May 8, 2020
Friday, 8 May 2020, 14:55 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Bixin Global
Bixin Global Announces 66 Million USD Global Fund of Funds for Cryptocurrency
Asian-based cryptocurrency company Bixin Global is launching a proprietary Fund of Funds valued at close to USD 66 million - or 6600 BTC

HONG KONG, May 8, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Bixin Global, one of China's largest cryptocurrency custody and mining operators, has launched a proprietary Fund of Funds amounting to 6600 BTC, or approximately USD 66 million. This announcement comes alongside the anticipated BTC Halving, as different stakeholders make various preparations for its arrival. The 6600 BTC fund seeks to empower global crypto quant funds by providing additional resources for liquidity providers and market making activities.

Bixin's Fund of Funds is BTC denominated with the main goal of increasing BTC holdings by investing in global quant funds. The strategies that the quant funds can utilize will be based on arbitrage, CTA and trend analysis. Bixin Global also welcomes exploring mutually beneficial partnerships with other firms on mining management, cloud mining and mining fund sectors.

Bixin Global has an unwavering commitment to Bitcoin and provides robust financial services for the cryptocurrency industry such as OTC lending, exchange and escrow services. Bixin Global has had a major impact in growing the BTC industry to what it is today as they were early investors of leading cryptocurrency companies such as Whatsminers. Bixin Global was founded by veteran mining expert, Wu Gang, who began mining BTC during its infancy at the beginning of 2009.

Bixin Mining currently operates bitcoin mining facilities of about 300 megawatt-hour, roughly 3,000 petahashes per second (PH/s) of computing power that accounts for 2.5% of the Bitcoin network's total. This has been achieved under the leadership of Liu Fei. A seasoned veteran in the world of digital currency, Liu Fei cut his teeth at Huobi in 2016 where he served as Senior Operational Officer. During this time, he was in charge of building systematic approaches for market creation and liquidity management, and became connected with experienced miners. The company itself is a big operation with many moving parts that operates like a close-knit family business, and with its team of experienced professionals including former Director of Global Business Development at Huobi and Venture Partner at Amber Group, Mustafa Yilham, Bixin Global is poised to make a significant impact in the crypto landscape.

As one of the largest mining operators and cryptocurrency custody solutions in China boasting an extensive user base, Bixin Global is committed to actively growing the cryptocurrency industry by reinvesting back into quant funds globally. Spearheaded by Bixin Finance COO and Bixin Mining CEO, Liu Fei, he has led the company towards growth through the blending of different strategies and asset classes to deliver a more consistent return while minimizing risk during volatile times, with the end goal of accruing more Bitcoin. The fund has been primarily operated in house without outside investment and does not have plans for fundraising to date. Bixin Global also is steadily growing to become one of the largest prop cryptocurrency trading desks in Asia.

For further information on the 6600 BTC fund of Bixin Global and its development, please contact [email protected].

ABOUT Bixin Global

Bixin Global Co. Ltd. is one of the most influential blockchain companies in Asia. With its business covering both upstream, cryptocurrency mining, and downstream, bitcoin wallet, in the blockchain industry, the company has steadily diversified its service offerings as well as overall market capabilities over the past six years.

Bixin Global services are operated through Bixin.com, Bixin Capital, Bishin Cloud, Bixin CryptoLending, Bixin Financial Services, Bixin Investment, BixinIM, Bixin Mining and Bixin Software. For more information, please visit the official website at https://bixin.im.

Media Contact
Mustafa Yilham
Head of Business Development
[email protected]



May 8, 2020 14:55 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: FX & Digital Currencies, FinTech/Chains
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Bixin Global Announces 66 Million USD Global Fund of Funds for Cryptocurrency  
May 8, 2020 14:55 HKT/SGT
Cyber Company to Supply 50M Health "COVI-PASS(TM)"  
May 8, 2020 14:30 HKT/SGT
Greenbriar Capital Corp Provides Montalva Project Update  
May 8, 2020 13:00 HKT/SGT
Hitachi's First Proton Therapy System in Europe Opens at Clinica Universidad de Navarra in Spain  
May 8, 2020 09:22 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and Qualcomm Complete Multi-Gigabit Data Call Using 5G Carrier Aggregation  
May 8, 2020 09:11 HKT/SGT
Interactio remote interpretation connects world leaders to support Gali in the fight against Coronavirus  
May 8, 2020 01:30 HKT/SGT
Vingroup To Give 2,400 Ventilators to Russia and Ukraine  
May 7, 2020 21:00 HKT/SGT
Taiwan foundations call for worldwide solidarity amid pandemic in "Protect Every1" video  
May 7, 2020 21:00 HKT/SGT
Blockpass, Tozex Collaborate on Fully KYC & AML Compliant Crypto Asset Trading  
May 7, 2020 15:00 HKT/SGT
HKTDC to host Summer Virtual Expo  
May 7, 2020 15:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Movin'On Summit
3  -  5   June
MONTRÉAL, CANADA
AIR Convention ASIA
9  -  11   June
Bangkok, Thailand
ConnecTechAsia Summit 2020
9  -  11   June
Singapore
Gas Indonesia Summit & Exhibition 2020
10  -  12   June
Indonesia
Phar-East 2020
30  June -  1   July
Singapore
CAREHAB 2020
10  -  11   July
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo
29  -  30   July
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
MOVE Asia 2020
9  -  10   September
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Philippines 2020
9  -  10   September
Philippines
Home Delivery Asia 2020
23  -  24   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, Singapore
Seamless Philippines 2020
30  September -  1   October
Philippines
Spikes Asia
14  -  16   October
Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2020
28  -  29   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The Future Energy Show Philippines
28  -  29   October
Philippines
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020
3  -  4   November
Singapore
Asia Pacific Rail 2020
4  -  5   November
Thailand
EduTECH Philippines 2020
11  -  12   November
Philippines
Green World Asia
18  -  19   November
Singapore
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       