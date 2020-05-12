Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Saturday, 9 May 2020, 15:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Apollo Future Mobility Group (AFMG)
We Solutions (860.HK) Changes Name to Apollo Future Mobility Group Limited

HONG KONG, May 9, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Apollo Future Mobility Group ( AFMG; 0860.HK; formerly 'We Solutions' ) is pleased to announce completion of its rebranding exercise, and the official registration of new English Company name, Apollo Future Mobility Group Limited. The stock short name will become APOLLO FMG, with effect at 9:00 on 13 May. The Chinese Company name and stock short name will remain unchanged. Meanwhile, the Company has adopted a new company logo, and the website address will change to www.apollofmg.com, signalling the Group's embarkation on a new journey to proactively promote its mobility technology business, and its determination to explore in-depth technological innovation, aiming to establish a new standard as an integrated mobility solution provider.

With the advancement and transformation of the global mobility industry, the Group foresaw ample potential in this marketspace. Through a series of strategic mergers and acquisitions, the Group has successfully transformed into an integrated mobility solution provider. In March, the Group completed the acquisition of 86.06% of Apollo Automobil, a European high-performance hypercar developer. By integrating the technologies of Apollo Automobil with the Group's existing electric vehicle businesses, the Group is able to create a disruptive full-service mobility technology solution platform from ideation, design, modeling, engineering and simulation to prototype production, and actual testing to the delivery of pre-production prototypes to customers.

The acquisition of Apollo Automobil injected state-of-the-art mobility technologies and exceptional brand value into the Group. The acquisition further strengthens the Group's ability to become one of the world's leading technology solution providers of the new energy vehicle and mobility industry. The name change will better reflect the Group's business strategies and expansion and its determination to make a statement in the future of mobility, as well as enhancing its corporate image and competitiveness.

Mr. Ho King Fung Eric, Chairman of Apollo Future Mobility Group, said, "The completion of the Group's rebranding marks a significant milestone in our corporate development and transformation into an integrated mobility solution provider. The series of recent strategic transactions signifies our resolve in becoming a pioneer in future mobility. The Board believes the new English name and logo of the Company uplifts our corporate image and will benefit future business development of the Group and conform to the overall best interests of its shareholders."

About Apollo Future Mobility Group Limited

Apollo Future Mobility Group Limited ( AFMG; 0860.HK ) is a leading integrated mobility technology solution provider with proprietary and disruptive mobility technologies. It is determined to build a world-leading one-stop service platform for "future mobility" through the integration of global advanced mobility technologies.

After completing the acquisition of 86.06% of Apollo Automobil, a European high-performance hypercar developer, in March 2020, the Group rebranded as Apollo Future Mobility Group, focusing its business development on twin pillars, which are Apollo Automobil and Apollo Advanced Technologies (AAT). In addition to the development and sales of hypercars and its cross-branding licensing business under the Apollo brand, the Group provides one-stop turnkey mobility technology solutions by integrating Apollo Automobil and the Group's existing electric vehicle technologies.

The Group's subsidiaries include Apollo Automobil, a top-tier European hypercar developer, and GLM Co. Ltd, a leading electric vehicle developer in Japan. In addition, the Group has expanded its mobility technologies by investing in Divergent Technologies, Inc., the world's first 3D printing automotive manufacturing platform, and EV Power, a leading electric vehicle charging solutions provider.

For further details, please visit http://www.apollofmg.com.




May 9, 2020 15:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Daily Finance, Automotive, Engineering
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Apollo Future Mobility Group (AFMG) Links

http://www.apollofmg.com

https://apollofmg.com/category/news-en/

https://www.facebook.com/apolloautomobile/

https://twitter.com/ApolloAutomobil

https://youtu.be/Rp_SAvQjDEU

Latest Press Releases
100K premium .cloud domain names released to partner sales channel with new pricing  
May 11, 2020 22:08 HKT/SGT
BHD Submits Application for Digital Token Offering to Coinbase  
May 11, 2020 15:48 HKT/SGT
Wowotalent: Harvest twelve years of value over five years  
May 11, 2020 15:00 HKT/SGT
MHI Releases FY2019 Financial Results & Emergency Measures, Strategy Update  
May 11, 2020 14:30 HKT/SGT
TCL: Smarter Connectivity Helps Improve Stay-at-Home Work and Life  
May 11, 2020 14:15 HKT/SGT
Nissin Foods Delivers Solid 2020 Q1 Financial Results  
May 11, 2020 13:10 HKT/SGT
Infinito and Paxful Form Strategic Partnership for Safe, Feeless Access to Cryptocurrencies Globally  
May 11, 2020 13:00 HKT/SGT
Infinito and Paxful Form Strategic Partnership for Safe, Feeless Access to Cryptocurrencies Globally  
May 11, 2020 13:00 HKT/SGT
BHD Submits Application for Digital Token Offering to Coinbase  
May 11, 2020 00:30 HKT/SGT
World Go : Car Rental and Car Service Unifying Theory  
May 9, 2020 16:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Movin'On Summit
3  -  5   June
MONTRÉAL, CANADA
AIR Convention ASIA
9  -  11   June
Bangkok, Thailand
ConnecTechAsia Summit 2020
9  -  11   June
Singapore
Gas Indonesia Summit & Exhibition 2020
10  -  12   June
Indonesia
Phar-East 2020
30  June -  1   July
Singapore
CAREHAB 2020
10  -  11   July
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo
29  -  30   July
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
MOVE Asia 2020
9  -  10   September
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Philippines 2020
9  -  10   September
Philippines
Home Delivery Asia 2020
23  -  24   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, Singapore
Seamless Philippines 2020
30  September -  1   October
Philippines
Spikes Asia
14  -  16   October
Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2020
28  -  29   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The Future Energy Show Philippines
28  -  29   October
Philippines
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020
3  -  4   November
Singapore
Asia Pacific Rail 2020
4  -  5   November
Thailand
EduTECH Philippines 2020
11  -  12   November
Philippines
Green World Asia
18  -  19   November
Singapore
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       