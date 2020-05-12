Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Monday, 11 May 2020, 22:08 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: .Cloud Domain Registry
100K premium .cloud domain names released to partner sales channel with new pricing
Companies around the world can now secure a valuable premium .cloud domain name with new affordable pricing

NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Top-level domain (TLD) .Cloud today announced the release of over 100,000 premium domain names with a new pricing structure to their worldwide partner network. These premium domain names are considered highly valuable for branding and marketing purposes and opens new opportunities for businesses to create modern branding and memorable websites.

Released on May 6, 2020 at 16:00 UTC, the inventory totaling 103,395 domains is available for immediate purchase from hundreds of domain name registrars and thousands of their resellers. The inventory has been released within a simple new pricing structure with nine tiers, and one renewal price across all tiers. The lowest tier is expected to retail for under USD200.

The inventory includes excellent choices for startup companies, their products, and enterprises launching digital services. Hundreds of choices in hot industry sectors such as cloud computing, business and finance, internet of things (IoT) and gaming are available.

Mou Mukherjee, .Cloud's Head of Registry Services said, "Our premium domain release includes many short and memorable domains such as atom.cloud, pix.cloud, vid.cloud, simply.cloud and financial.cloud. These prized domains could serve as an enterprise's key brand asset."

By 2023 IDC predicts the global economy will finally reach "digital supremacy" with more than half of all GDP worldwide driven by products and services from digitally transformed enterprises. Since the pandemic, businesses have accelerated their digital transformation and innovation projects. Many businesses were forced to digitize their services. Cloud is no longer nice to have but a critical part of a company's operations. As technology leaders invest billions of dollars into fast-tracking cloud services, focus on the digital economy has never been stronger.

Ms. Mukherjee continued, "Cloud has become more relevant today than ever and companies can stand out in the digital economy with a .cloud premium domain. Our new affordable pricing will appeal to diverse businesses with all kinds of budgets. We're thrilled that businesses now have better access to excellent, premium .cloud domains."

For more information please visit http://get.cloud

.Cloud Domain Registry

The .Cloud top-level domain helps businesses create a modern digital identity with domain names ending in .cloud. It has secured over 180,000 registrations in 180 countries and can be purchased from the most popular domain name registrars.

.Cloud, operated by Aruba S.p.A., founded in 1994, is the leading company in Italy for data centers, web hosting, email, certified email (PEC) and domain registration services. Aruba is also active in key European markets including France, the UK and Germany. The company has extensive experience in the management of data centers, with its European network capable of hosting over 200,000 servers. Aruba manages 2.7 million domains, 8.6 million email accounts, 6.7 million certified email (PEC) accounts, 130,000 physical and virtual server, for a total of approximately 5.4 million customers.

Media enquiries:
Simon Cousins, Allegravita, +1 347 850-3360


May 11, 2020 22:08 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Telecoms, Enterprise IT, Security, Digital
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
100K premium .cloud domain names released to partner sales channel with new pricing  
May 11, 2020 22:08 HKT/SGT
BHD Submits Application for Digital Token Offering to Coinbase  
May 11, 2020 15:48 HKT/SGT
Wowotalent: Harvest twelve years of value over five years  
May 11, 2020 15:00 HKT/SGT
MHI Releases FY2019 Financial Results & Emergency Measures, Strategy Update  
May 11, 2020 14:30 HKT/SGT
TCL: Smarter Connectivity Helps Improve Stay-at-Home Work and Life  
May 11, 2020 14:15 HKT/SGT
Nissin Foods Delivers Solid 2020 Q1 Financial Results  
May 11, 2020 13:10 HKT/SGT
Infinito and Paxful Form Strategic Partnership for Safe, Feeless Access to Cryptocurrencies Globally  
May 11, 2020 13:00 HKT/SGT
Infinito and Paxful Form Strategic Partnership for Safe, Feeless Access to Cryptocurrencies Globally  
May 11, 2020 13:00 HKT/SGT
BHD Submits Application for Digital Token Offering to Coinbase  
May 11, 2020 00:30 HKT/SGT
World Go : Car Rental and Car Service Unifying Theory  
May 9, 2020 16:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Movin'On Summit
3  -  5   June
MONTRÉAL, CANADA
AIR Convention ASIA
9  -  11   June
Bangkok, Thailand
ConnecTechAsia Summit 2020
9  -  11   June
Singapore
Gas Indonesia Summit & Exhibition 2020
10  -  12   June
Indonesia
Phar-East 2020
30  June -  1   July
Singapore
CAREHAB 2020
10  -  11   July
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo
29  -  30   July
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
MOVE Asia 2020
9  -  10   September
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Philippines 2020
9  -  10   September
Philippines
Home Delivery Asia 2020
23  -  24   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, Singapore
Seamless Philippines 2020
30  September -  1   October
Philippines
Spikes Asia
14  -  16   October
Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2020
28  -  29   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The Future Energy Show Philippines
28  -  29   October
Philippines
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020
3  -  4   November
Singapore
Asia Pacific Rail 2020
4  -  5   November
Thailand
EduTECH Philippines 2020
11  -  12   November
Philippines
Green World Asia
18  -  19   November
Singapore
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       