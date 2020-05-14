Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, May 14, 2020
Wednesday, 13 May 2020, 17:47 HKT/SGT
Huijing Holdings Selected for Inclusion in MSCI China All Shares Small Cap Index

HONG KONG, May 13, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Huijing Holdings Company Limited ("Huijing Holdings" or the "Group"; Stock code: 9968), an integrated residential and commercial property developer in the PRC, with a foothold in the Greater Bay Area, has announced that the Group will be included as a constituent of the MSCI China All Shares Small Cap Index effective after the market close on 29 May 2020.

MSCI Indexes cover companies with good operational results and solid potential. Those stocks selected meet various criteria including market capitalisation, liquidity and free float and thus are benchmarks in global equity markets.

Being selected as a constituent of the MSCI China All Shares Small Cap Index demonstrates recognition to the market of the Group's business development. As an integrated residential and commercial property developer in the PRC with a foothold in the Greater Bay Area, leveraging the advantages of a successful presence in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, rich quality land reserves and an excellent product and strong service capability, the Group has thereby achieved a remarkable performance. Looking ahead, the Group will continue to regard urban renewal projects as its central focus and consider cultural and tourism health care towns and scientific and technology innovation industrial towns as complementary concerns in order to consistently seize development opportunities in the market. In line with the Group's mission "inspiring growth together", the Group will strive to strengthen its overall competitiveness and generate promising returns for shareholders.



May 13, 2020 17:47 HKT/SGT
