  Thursday, May 14, 2020
Thursday, 14 May 2020, 08:22 HKT/SGT
Source: Eisai
Eisai to Present Data on Oncology Pipeline and Products at ASCO20 Annual Meeting

TOKYO, May 14, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that presentations on a series of abstracts regarding its in-house discovered lenvatinib mesylate (multikinase inhibitor, product name: LENVIMA , "lenvatinib") and eribulin mesylate (halichondrin class microtubule dynamics inhibitor, product name: HALAVEN , "eribulin") will be given at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program(1)), from May 29 to 31, 2020.

At this year's meeting, the final results of two studies will be presented on the combination therapy of lenvatinib with the anti-PD-1 antibody KEYTRUDA (generic name: pembrolizumab, "pembrolizumab") from Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A. (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada). One is the oral presentation of the metastatic renal cell carcinoma cohort (Abstract number: 5008) of Study 111 / KEYNOTE-146, and the other is the poster discussion presentation of the first-line therapy for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (Abstract number: 4519) in Study 116 / KEYNOTE-524(2).

In March 2018, Eisai and Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A., through an affiliate, entered into a strategic collaboration for the worldwide co-development and co-commercialization of lenvatinib.

Eisai positions oncology as a key franchise area and aims to create innovative drugs that act towards curing cancer. Eisai will continue to create innovation in the development of new drugs based on cutting-edge cancer research, and aims to make continuous efforts to meet the diversified needs of and increase the benefits provided to patients with cancer, their families, and healthcare professionals.

(1) Presentation materials will be made available on demand via ASCO's website at 8:00 AM on May 29th (ET).
(2) This release discusses investigational compounds and investigational uses for FDA-approved products. It is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy and safety. There is no guarantee that any investigational compounds and investigational uses of FDA-approved products will successfully complete clinical development or gain FDA approval.


About Eisai

Eisai Co., Ltd. defines our corporate mission as "giving first thought to patients and their families and to increasing the benefits health care provides," which we call our human health care (hhc) philosophy. With approximately 10,000 employees working across our global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to realize our hhc philosophy by delivering innovative products to address unmet medical needs, with a particular focus in our strategic areas of Neurology and Oncology. As a global pharmaceutical company, our mission extends to patients around the world through working with key stakeholders to improve access to medicines in developing and emerging countries.

For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit https://www.eisai.com

Contact: 
Public Relations Department
Eisai Co., Ltd. 
+81-(0)3-3817-5120


May 14, 2020 08:22 HKT/SGT
Eisai (TSE: 4523)
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: BioTech
