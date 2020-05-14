Thursday, 14 May 2020, 14:53 HKT/SGT Share:

- Fujitsu proposes a new approach for customer's transformation to trusted business, to provide value to society in a challenging world faced with social issues.

- Fujitsu study confirms that over 90% of business leaders believe in their need to deliver value to society in order to be sustainable in the mid to long term and to link business goals with societal goals.

- With the new approach, Fujitsu can lead customers and partners to move forward on their digital journey. Firstly by becoming ready for digital, then by transforming their existing business and finally by evolving into an ecosystem business model.

TOKYO, May 14, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced the launch of the Fujitsu Technology and Service Vision 2020, which sets out how stakeholders can drive success in digital transformation during these uncertain times.



The outbreak of COVID-19 is having an unprecedented impact on our lives, economies and societies. In addition, we face other difficult societal challenges from climate change to rapid urbanization and an aging population. As well, there are new risks brought by digital such as the spread of false information and the infringement of privacy. Digital technology has the power to significantly change the way people live and work. We must use this power to solve these challenges and change our world for the better. Fujitsu believes that the true value of digital transformation lives in this idea. Digital transformation will enable the necessary shift of existing businesses which will lead to the realignment business goals with the goals of society.



With case studies of digital transformation and a global survey of business leaders, the Fujitsu Technology and Service Vision 2020 reinforces how we can rebuild trust and transform businesses to deliver value to society with digital technology.



Summary of the 'Fujitsu Technology and Service Vision 2020'



Realigning business with society



Business, science and technology have greatly contributed to improving the quality of life and industrial development. At the same time however, they have created social issues such as environmental problems and infringement of privacy. Under such circumstance, the mindsets of world business leaders are changing rapidly. In a survey conducted by Fujitsu, over 90% of business leaders responded that their organizations should deliver value to society in order to be sustainable in the mid to long term. In these challenging times, companies need to link business goals with social goals. Accordingly, it has become essential for corporations to set their purpose in offering value for the society.



Fujitsu believes that digital technology plays a key role in helping companies achieve their purpose. A company can make its business resilient in responding to the rapidly changing social and economic environment and transforming themselves into a trusted business that delivers greater value to society.



Three steps to realize trusted business



Fujitsu proposes three steps to shift businesses to deliver value for society through digital transformation:

1. Become ready for digital: drive organizations to formulate their digital transformation strategy and migrate their business operations to using digital technology

2. Transformation of existing business: redefine the purpose and value of the business, and continuously transform the business to deliver value to society

3. Evolution into an ecosystem business model: build a business model to deliver greater value to people and society by connecting existing business with innovative services and other partners' services in adjacent industries



Creating trust through innovation



In contemporary society where billions of people and things are connected, trust in data, trust in the technology that processes data and makes decisions, as well as trust in organizations that use data and technology is becoming increasingly important. Fujitsu's innovation contributes to sustainability worldwide by building trust in society, the company is developing unique technologies including an explainable AI technology called 'Wide Learning' that offers reasoning for its judgments, 'Digital Annealer' that solves complex problems, and blockchain technology 'Connection Chain' that enables safe and transparent distribution of data. As a digital transformation partner, Fujitsu will help its customers on their journey of transformation and drive a trusted future together.





About Fujitsu Ltd



Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 132,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (Code: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.0 trillion yen (US $36 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.



For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.



