Source: Toyota Motor Corporation Toyota's Adjustments to Domestic Production in June 2020 (as of May 15)

Toyota City, Japan, May 15, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Due to the effects of COVID-19 on the current market and the decline in demand of new vehicles globally, Toyota intends to continually make gradual adjustments in production operations at all plants for completed vehicles in Japan.



We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to our suppliers and people in those regions.



Specifically,



1. We have decided to halt production at all plants for completed vehicles in Japan for four days, on June 5 (Fri), 12 (Fri), 19 (Fri), and 26 (Fri). (We plan to reflect the operation days on alternative dates.)



*Takaoka Plant, production line #2 and Toyota Industries Corporation, production lines #301 and #302 to operate during these four days (producing RAV4).



2. In addition to the above non-operating days, we plan to halt production as well as reducing operation time from double shifts to a single shift for some of the plants and production lines, please check the link for more details, https://bit.ly/2Z6KlFe.





Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.



