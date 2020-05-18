

SINGAPORE, May 18, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Virtual Electronics PTE LTD, a Singapore-registered outsourcing software development company, has launched a new smart collaboration services platform, VEnterface. The platform aims to facilitate collaboration among innovative Singaporean and Australian entrepreneurs, and improve their decision making using data discovery and data leveraging.



Dr. Victor Paul, Senior Representative of Virtual Electronics PTE



VEnterface platform features include:



- Tools to estimate different innovative market entry variants (Algorithmic business)

- Higher visibility of collaborators on the platform (Matching service)

- Data-driven procedures to make well-weighted decisions on collaborations (Data-driven business)

- A platform-based community for cooperation and partnering (Opportunities of sharing economy)



Businesses in Singapore and Australia will benefit from its cutting-edge technology and expert IT solutions, backed by their main office in Singapore and development offices in Ukraine and Belarus. The company aims to leverage its prime location in Singapore while opening a new office in Adelaide, South Australia as an entry point to the Australian market and creating more partnership opportunities in the region.



The VEnterface online platform is an information tool designed to help modern entrepreneurs to explore new business opportunities enhancing local and international collaborating. The platform is specifically designed to increase the visibility of innovative products and services in markets leveraging knowledge management techniques. As the platform aims to help all Singapore-Australia market players grow business efficiently and cost-effectively, creating an extensive network of service providers collaborating on the platform is crucial.



The VEnterface platform leverages a Virtual Assistant to help entrepreneurs input data along their entry journey. Aggregated and categorized input data can highlight the real scope of collaboration opportunities. Working with the collaboration service, members of the platform-based community will utilise carefully curated output data. VEnterface creates value for all members of the platform, identifying areas of their initial interests and demonstrating the scope of opportunities.



The entry phase of a partnership is crucial because collaborations inevitably fail when encountering a lack of clearly defined expectations and responsibilities. The latter depends heavily upon their expertise, skills, and resources of both parties. For a successful collaboration to take place, both partners must make sure that they have the abilities and resources to handle the responsibilities they have agreed to deliver for the project. They must also be able to understand risks and weigh the pros and cons of various outcomes.



By applying algorithms of the VEnterface knowledge base in the entry phase, entrepreneurs can avoid the negative consequences of an unfruitful collaboration due to their lack of resources or competence. The four common types of collaborative partnerships are:



- Smart procurement

- Collaborative innovation projects

- Strategic innovation partnerships and joint ventures

- Smart direct investment



The VEnterface base of knowledge defines all partnership types by risks, necessary financial investments, and outcomes. The online platform is designed to be user-friendly and easy-to-use. Keeping this in mind, the company implemented its natural language interface to guide entrepreneurs through the whole process of presenting their products and services. To improve customer experience, VEenterface integrates its intelligent AI-enabled Virtual Assistant seamlessly with a knowledge base as a tool to support a personalized conversation.



In order to place a data-driven collaboration within reach, the company adds a set of social tools that allow for communication among possible partners and help share knowledge effectively to create new options for products, services, distribution, and delivery using collaboration services. "Collaborative innovation is the best way to succeed in modern business," said Dr. Victor Paul, Virtual Electronics. "Newcomers are more flexible in developing, testing, and launching new products, but suffer a lack of resources, competence, and market experience. Collaboration allows for consolidated financial and organizational resources."



The platform aims to create and promote innovative products and services employing cutting-edge technology including Google's NLP, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence. In this way, the platform helps businesses to collaborate via optimal expansion paths, building competitive advantage for entrepreneurs in both Australia and Singapore. On top of this, the company provides mobile app development and software development services that are outsourced to development offices in Ukraine and Belarus. Due to their education in the field of exact sciences and programming, specialists from Eastern Europe are well-coveted.



Any client who works with Virtual Electronics is assured that the app will be developed from end to end, for 100% readiness. Client assistance is offered when faced with difficulties in independent project development in the future.



Dr. Victor Paul, Senior Representative of Virtual Electronics PTE, says "Nowadays, there are dozens of reasons why businesses are interested in outsourcing. From our experience, entrepreneurs are often motivated by their desire to save costs while engaging the services of a qualified specialist who does not have to be tied to the company on a permanent basis."



Virtual Electronics believes that any company that relies on growth and development should be as flexible and open as possible. This is especially true for the market of outsourcing services. The company started out in website development but realised a long overdue need for mobile app development services that will help businesses save time and money. Since 2019, Virtual Electronics has helped over 70 clients from industries spanning finance, retail, and tech.



The company hopes to further its interest in the creation and implementation of hosted products to further help clients achieve efficiency and results.



About Virtual Electronics PTE LTD



Founded in 2019, Virtual Electronics is a Singapore-registered company specialising in the development of support platforms and sub-contracted services. The company collaborates with tech business communities around the world in software product manufacturing and optomising clients' engineering efforts to make them more efficient. With a range of industry experience in financing, enterprise and management, Virtual Electronics aims to help clients achieve business excellence with the best tech strategies.



Dr. Victor Paul, Senior Representative of Virtual Electronics, is an expert, adviser and business facilitator in commercialisation and international technology transfer. Victor Paul has worked across a wide range of international organisations, including the World Bank and European Commission, corporations and start-ups, helping them to develop new projects, commercialise technologies, and raise capital. With a doctorate in Business Economics and PhD in Business Information Systems, he has more than 20 years' experience in economic and business development, facilitating investment and future business opportunity for both investors and project founders, and applying technology to develop efficient systems for feasibility studies, due diligence, IP and PM. Understanding social responsibility, he creates online platforms for community projects with a focus on lifestyle, well-being and prevention of illness and ageing.



For more information, please visit www.virtualelectronics.sg or email [email protected] .



For media enquiries, please contact:

Alexandra Helf

+65 3159 4178

[email protected]

http://www.virtualelectronics.sg





May 18, 2020 04:00 HKT/SGT

Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Electronics, Enterprise IT

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

