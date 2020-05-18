Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, May 18, 2020
Monday, 18 May 2020, 05:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Onchain Custodian
Onchain Custodian Announces Collaboration With Cyberbank

SINGAPORE, May 18, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Renown digital asset custody provider Onchain Custodian today announced a strategic collaboration with CyberBank. Onchain Custodian's secure, compliant custody solution will aid CyberBank's trading platform business in meeting with regulatory compliance.




CyberBank is a leading digital finance technology group in Asia and is the first to build a model that combines an exchange, custody services provider and investment funds. CyberBank has strong liquidity and funding, which powers its digital asset trading services and trading cloud service business.

Through its collaboration with Onchain Custodian, CyberBank completes its business offerings, by tapping on Onchain Custodian's expertise in custody of digital assets. CyberBank will adopt Onchain Custodian's secure and insured custody solution to upgrade the security level in its entire business ecosystem.

Cyberbank's cloud based digital asset solutions includes overall trading systemic cloud service and are able to build platforms for spot trading, futures trading, option trading, and OTC trading. Features of the trade book sharing, custodial wallets, rapid deployment, and multiple access methods.

Onchain Custodian is a secure digital asset custody provider backed by Sequoia Capital, Fosun and DHVC Capital. Onchain Custodian has offered ancillary services through partnerships, include crypto lending asset management, OTC and others.

Onchain Custodian is also one of the first few custodians globally to have insurance coverage over digital assets under custody. Its advanced custody platform solution includes multi-signature technology, warm wallet secured with IBM's hardware security module (HSM), as well as compliant, AML and CFT technology. Onchain Custodian has a truly institutional grade digital asset custodian platform.

Onchain Custodian's multi-dimensional custodial solutions protect the digital assets in CyberBank's ecosystem in this collaboration.

Neo Peng, the founder of CyberBank, expressing his thoughts on the collaboration, said that decentralization alone would not provide asset security for clients, a positive experience provided for clients requires the combination of conventional custodial business and insurance. CyberBank will perform the novel business of an emerging exchange, which includes insurance of digital assets, adherence to compliance requirements, a membership system, and good liquidity. Onchain Custodian is a critical partner to bring these emerging business collaborations to live.

"Having the alliance between two giants, we will build a unique, fully custodian digital asset exchange platform with insurance coverage, hence forming an ecosystem where members are motivated to trade knowing the assets are safely held by custodial wallets. CyberBank will provide spot trading, contract trading and business expansion for investors." Peng further supplemented.

Onchain Custodian China VP Jimmy Cheung: "Digital asset has become an inevitable trend worldwide and it will require standardization in all trading business from trading groups. Tapping on the exchange business as an entry to, and its network linkage to other businesses, one can extend the life cycle of a single business. Completing that with nurturing of industry talents, conventional finance groups will be able to transform and upgrade themselves to digital finance technology groups."

CyberBank and Onchain Custodian are both experienced in the industry and have strong resources. Riding the wave of economic development, they have kept their eyes focused on the future of digital assets and financial technology. Both firms are well prepared to embrace the future and be leading companies in this digital economy. Learn more at https://oncustodian.com.

Media Contact:
Jimmy Cheung
Onchain Custodian
[email protected]
https://oncustodian.com



May 18, 2020 05:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: FX & Digital Currencies
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Onchain Custodian Links

http://www.oncustodian.com

https://twitter.com/oncustodian

https://www.linkedin.com/company/onchaincustodian/

Latest Press Releases
Washington Companies Cited for Workplace Safety; Violation by State of Washington  
May 18, 2020 13:00 HKT/SGT
Eisai to Launch New Selbelle Premium Tablets and New Selbelle Premium Fine Granules  
May 18, 2020 12:33 HKT/SGT
Hitachi to Provide $1 Million in Loans through Kiva to Businesses in Need around the Globe, Affected by the Spread of the COVID-19  
May 18, 2020 12:24 HKT/SGT
Onchain Custodian Announces Collaboration With Cyberbank  
May 18, 2020 05:00 HKT/SGT
Virtual Electronics Launches VEnterface Services Platform  
May 18, 2020 04:00 HKT/SGT
Washington Companies Cited for Workplace Safety; Violation by State of Washington  
May 15, 2020 22:20 HKT/SGT
Smartac's 2020 First Quarter Revenue Soars 411.6%  
May 15, 2020 19:32 HKT/SGT
Toyota's Adjustments to Domestic Production in June 2020 (as of May 15)  
May 15, 2020 16:01 HKT/SGT
Southern Asset Management's Li Haipeng Sees Promising Future for Bond Index Funds  
May 15, 2020 16:00 HKT/SGT
SDK Revises 2020 Consolidated Performance Forecast and Dividend Payment Forecast  
May 15, 2020 15:30 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Movin'On Summit
3  -  5   June
MONTRÉAL, CANADA
AIR Convention ASIA
9  -  11   June
Bangkok, Thailand
ConnecTechAsia Summit 2020
9  -  11   June
Singapore
Gas Indonesia Summit & Exhibition 2020
10  -  12   June
Indonesia
Phar-East 2020
30  June -  1   July
Singapore
CAREHAB 2020
10  -  11   July
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo
29  -  30   July
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
MOVE Asia 2020
9  -  10   September
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Philippines 2020
9  -  10   September
Philippines
POWER WEEK AFRICA
14  -  18   September
Johannesburg, Africa
Home Delivery Asia 2020
23  -  24   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, Singapore
Seamless Philippines 2020
30  September -  1   October
Philippines
Spikes Asia
14  -  16   October
Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2020
28  -  29   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The Future Energy Show Philippines
28  -  29   October
Philippines
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020
3  -  4   November
Singapore
Asia Pacific Rail 2020
4  -  5   November
Thailand
POWER WEEK ASIA
9  -  13   November
Singapore
EduTECH Philippines 2020
11  -  12   November
Philippines
Green World Asia
18  -  19   November
Singapore
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       