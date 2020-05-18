Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, May 18, 2020
Monday, 18 May 2020, 12:33 HKT/SGT
Eisai to Launch New Selbelle Premium Tablets and New Selbelle Premium Fine Granules
The first OTC product containing the same amount of stomach-protecting teprenone as for medical purposes

TOKYO, May 18, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that it has launched New Selbelle Premium Tablets and New Selbelle Premium Fine Granules (both are category-2 OTC drug, "New Selbelle Premium") on May 18, 2020 at pharmacies and drugstores throughout Japan, as a new addition to the Selbelle brand lineup of products which protect and condition the weakened stomach with a gastric mucus barrier.

SEI-I*, which is the value offered by the Selbelle brand, is Eisai's unique concept of increasing gastric mucus to protect the stomach wall while revitalizing the stomach to improve its condition. Stomach ailments, such as indigestion unrelated to overeating and stomach discomfort, prevent the enjoyment of eating on a routine basis. These ailments are thought to be caused by a decrease of mucus in the stomach and stagnation of stomach function that occur with aging.
For the first time in an OTC product, the in-house developed gastric mucus-increasing component 'teprenone' is contained in New Selbelle Premium at the same amount as found in prescription drugs.

The compounding amount of 'teprenone' was increased to 150mg / day for New Selbelle Premium from 112.5 mg / day for the conventional product. In addition, New Selbelle Premium contains two natural extracts that revitalize stomach functions and digestive enzymes that help to digest fat. The effect of SEI-I derived from these ingredients relieves stomach discomfort and restores the joy of eating by energizing the stomach.

As we enter the era of 100 years of life, Eisai considers it very important for all consumers to be able to enjoy their food every day in order to gain contentment in everyday life. With its launch of New Selbelle Premium, Eisai will evoke the joy of eating with the effects of SEI-I, and further respond to the wishes of consumers who want to enjoy their favorite foods through their whole lifetime and to enjoy their meals with precious family and friends.

* SEI-I, which is a registered trademark of Eisai (Registration number: 4983286), implies the idea of reconditioning the declined stomach function to normal.


About Eisai

Eisai Co., Ltd. defines our corporate mission as "giving first thought to patients and their families and to increasing the benefits health care provides," which we call our human health care (hhc) philosophy. With approximately 10,000 employees working across our global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to realize our hhc philosophy by delivering innovative products to address unmet medical needs, with a particular focus in our strategic areas of Neurology and Oncology. As a global pharmaceutical company, our mission extends to patients around the world through working with key stakeholders to improve access to medicines in developing and emerging countries.

For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit https://www.eisai.com

May 18, 2020 12:33 HKT/SGT
Eisai (TSE: 4523)
