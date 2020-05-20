Tuesday, 19 May 2020, 10:57 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Hitachi, Ltd. Hitachi Awarded Contract to Supply, Install 300 Lifts at HDB Blocks in Singapore Largest Order for Hitachi Group's Lifts and Escalators Business in Singapore

SINGAPORE, May 19, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) today announced that Hitachi Elevator Asia Pte. Ltd. has been awarded the 28th term contract for the supply and installation of lifts by the Housing & Development Board (HDB) of the Republic of Singapore (Singapore). This is the largest single order for the Hitachi group's lifts and escalators business in Singapore. Hitachi Elevator Asia will see the supply, delivery and installation of 300 lifts at HDB blocks.







"HDB flats are home to over 80% of Singapore's resident population. We are proud to be part of this development and look forward to serving the people in the years to come," said Victor Sia, Managing Director, Hitachi Elevator Asia. Winning this tender allows Hitachi Elevator Asia to showcase the ability to adapt to different markets and their needs.



Since its establishment in 1972, Hitachi Elevator Asia (formerly Hitachi Elevator Engineering (S) Pte. Ltd.) has been leading the lifts and escalators industry in Asia, providing a large number of lifts and escalators, including moving sidewalks, for major facilities such as Changi International Airport and Guoco Tower (formerly Tanjong Pagar Centre), the tallest building in Singapore. In 2019, an advanced lift remote monitoring and maintenance service was introduced in Singapore, where real-time operational data about the lifts and implementation of preventive maintenance are provided(1).



Hitachi will continue to broadly use cutting-edge digital technology, including the Internet of Things (IoT), to develop products and services and globally provide safe, secure and comfortable elevators and escalators as well as services that help resolve customers' issues in urban spaces to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society.



(1) News release dated September 26, 2019 entitled, "Hitachi to Commence Initiatives to Establish a Full-Fledged Global Lift Remote Monitoring and Maintenance Service"



About Hitachi, Ltd.



Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is focusing on Social Innovation Business combining its operational technology, information technology and products. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2018 (ended March 31, 2019) totaled 9,480.6 billion yen ($85.4 billion), and the company has approximately 296,000 employees worldwide. Hitachi delivers digital solutions utilizing Lumada in five sectors including Mobility, Smart Life, Industry, Energy and IT, to increase our customer's social, environmental and economic value. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.



About Hitachi Elevator Asia Pte. Ltd.



Hitachi Elevator Asia Pte. Ltd., renamed in 2010, was established in 1972 as Hitachi Elevator Engineering (S) Pte. Ltd. The company is well recognized for its quality products and high service standards, having installed a large number of lifts and escalators for residential, hotel and office buildings. The company leverages on its talented team and proven experience in global markets to bring high-quality innovations, reliable technologies and efficient production processes to our customers. For more information on Hitachi Elevator Asia, please visit the company's website at http://www.hea.hitachi.com.sg.





