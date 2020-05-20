Wednesday, 20 May 2020, 09:09 HKT/SGT Share:

YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 20, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) ranks first in market share by megawatts for gas turbine orders in 2020 according to data obtained from McCoy Power Reports. First quarter global orders of 2,638 MW brought MHPS' market share to 28.5 percent globally. This increase in gas turbine market share was largely responsible for worldwide order booking increasing 19.7 percent during MHPS' fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.



"The extremely competitive global gas turbine market has moved in our direction with a clear preference for our JAC gas turbines, which are more reliable than competitor's gas turbines while providing record-setting fuel efficiency and output," said Ken Kawai, MHPS President and Chief Executive Officer. "Sales of MHPS' gas turbines in both the advanced class and aero-derivative segments have gained momentum as utilities, independent power producers and municipalities around the world seek to lower their electricity cost through our unique combination of proven reliability and world class performance."



MHPS' J-Series gas turbines first entered commercial operation in 2011 and hold world-record reliability at 99.5%. In addition, they deliver combined cycle efficiency greater than 64%. The installed fleet of J-Series gas turbines recently achieved one million hours of commercial operation worldwide, which is nearly double that of competitors' similar sized gas turbines.



Boosting MHPS' first quarter 2020 market share was an order for the first two renewable-hydrogen-capable JAC gas turbines for the Intermountain Power Agency in Delta, Utah. Dan Eldredge of the Intermountain Power Agency said, "We chose MHPS' JAC power trains because they offered the best overall solution for our power generation equipment requirements, including the fuel flexibility that will enable us to meet our incremental goals toward 100% carbon-free power generation by 2045. With MHPS' tools and support, we expect to reliably provide cleaner power for decades to come."



Forty-five J-Series gas turbines are in commercial operation, and total ordered capacity exceeds 25 GW globally. One hundred and four units have been technically selected in Brazil, Canada, Japan, Mexico, Peru, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States.



"The marketplace has recognized our efforts through a wave of technical selections and orders placed," said Junichiro Masada, Senior Vice President, Co-Chief Technology Officer, and Deputy Head of Turbomachinery Headquarters, MHPS. "And we continue to improve our technology. For example, we recently synced to the grid in Takasago, Japan, and reached full load with the latest 60 Hz enhancement of the JAC, demonstrating record-setting output and combined cycle efficiency. Competitors are years away from entering operation with a gas turbine of this size or efficiency. In addition, we recently demonstrated a significant performance enhancement of the FT4000 at our test facility in West Palm Beach, Florida."



The FT4000 aero-derivative gas turbine, with multiple active projects in North America and internationally, has tripled its global footprint in the past two years and captured significant market share in its class since the purchase of PW Power Systems (PWPS) in 2013. The PWPS FT4000 first entered commercial operation in 2015 and delivers industry-leading simple cycle efficiency, start time and ramp rate.



"We are proud that our technology has launched us to global leadership in the competitive gas turbine market," said Ken Kawai, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We value the contributions of our employees around the world who are focused on bringing advanced technologies and energy solutions to the marketplace for affordable and reliable power supplies. We remain committed to enabling a decarbonized economy and helping to resolve the challenges facing our global society."





Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS), headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, is a joint venture formed in February 2014 by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and Hitachi, Ltd. integrating their operations in thermal power generation systems and other related businesses. MHPS today ranks among the world's leading suppliers of equipment and services to the power generation market, backed by 100 billion yen in capital and approximately 20,000 employees worldwide. The Company's products include GTCC (gas turbine combined-cycle) and IGCC (integrated coal gasification combined-cycle) power plants, gas/coal/oil-fired (steam) power plants, boilers, generators, gas and steam turbines, geothermal power plants, AQCS (air quality control systems), power plant peripheral equipment, digital solutions and solid-oxide fuel cells (SOFC).



For more information, please visit www.mhps.com.



