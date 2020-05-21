Thursday, 21 May 2020, 08:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Fujitsu Ltd Fujitsu RunMyProcess Drives Next Phase of Digital Transformation in Business Processes with DigitalSuite ProcessModeler News facts:

- Release of the new DigitalSuite ProcessModeler module makes digital process design faster, more secure and more scalable

- Reduces time for the creation of processes by introducing new user interface elements

- Allows for easier testing and reconfiguration of applications' business logic across cloud, on-premises and mobile environments

MUNICH, May 21, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Transforming business performance with new digital processes became easier and faster today with the launch of the latest DigitalSuite ProcessModeler from Fujitsu RunMyProcess.



The upgraded business process automation tool streamlines application design, greatly reducing the amount of time to design application flows. It achieves this by following industry-standard business process modelling notation (BPMN) to improve the usability and user interface of RunMyProcess DigitalSuite(1), the digital transformation cloud platform.



The new DigitalSuite ProcessModeler release also enhances the capabilities for customers to improve the testing, deployment and scalability of digital business processes, both quickly and securely. On top of its rapid process design, the device-independent ProcessModeler tool helps reduce the risk of in-use service failures and other system errors through the addition of easier testing and reconfiguration of an applications' business logic across the cloud, on-premises and mobile environments.



Major features in new ProcessModeler include design automation and simplification as well as more structured and more intuitive settings controls. By making these enhancements, Fujitsu underlines its investment commitment to the RunMyProcess DigitalSuite, further extending the capabilities of ProcessModeler and continuing the progress achieved with the 2019 releases of DigitalSuite WebModeler and EnterpriseConnect.



Angie Lorena Peraza, IT Delivery Leader at Opensky, a long-term solution partner and RunMyProcess DigitalSuite reseller, comments: "Fujitsu RunMyProcess has done an exhaustive and flawless job with this new release. The new ProcessModeler module is a substantial step up for app designers, who can expect to see significant productivity gains. It is simpler to use and all the options and functionalities are easy to learn and operate. It looks great too."



Hiroshi Yazawa, CEO at Fujitsu RunMyProcess, says: "By now, there can't be many corners of the economy where someone, somewhere isn't working towards digital transformation with better ways to provide products or services using digital processes. Whether you see that as an opportunity or a threat, DigitalSuite ProcessModeler makes it easier, faster and more secure to build, test and launch digitally transformed processes. The software upgrade is the latest investment by Fujitsu towards developing and enhancing the RunMyProcess DigitalSuite platform as the most comprehensive and accessible digital transformation platform on the market."



Availability



Available to customers worldwide, the new module is an integral part of the DigitalSuite platform provided by Fujitsu RunMyProcess.Notes to editors



(1) RunMyProcess DigitalSuite allows organizations to quickly and securely build, test, deploy and scale device-independent applications that connect digital business processes across cloud, on-premises and mobile environments. With RunMyProcess, organizations can model and streamline even the most complex business processes while also integrating existing systems and services -- whether cloud services like Office 365 or on-premises solutions such as SAP -- with smartphones, tablets, PCs, wearable technology and other mobile devices. As a result, users enjoy a seamless experience -- anywhere, anytime. The platform's pre-built connectors allow customers to develop connected applications faster, deploying them within days rather than months, as well as quickly scaling to thousands of users.



Online Resources:

Learn more about Fujitsu RunMyProcess: https://www.runmyprocess.com

Follow RunMyProcess on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/runmyprocess/

Read the Fujitsu blog: https://blog.global.fujitsu.com/

Follow Fujitsu on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/Fujitsu_Global

Follow us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/fujitsu

Find Fujitsu on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/FujitsuICT

Fujitsu pictures and media server: http://mediaportal.ts.fujitsu.com/pages/portal.php



About Fujitsu



Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 130,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.9 trillion yen (US$35 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.





May 21, 2020 08:00 HKT/SGT

Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Enterprise IT

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

