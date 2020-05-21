|
|
|
|The annual gathering of vet community will be rescheduled to October 2021
|
SINGAPORE, May 21, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - To ensure a safe and smooth exhibition experience amid the latest developments of the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, the organiser of Singapore Vet - Closerstill Media has postponed the event, originally scheduled on 23-24 October to next year, 2021.
"While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our sponsors, partners, staff and community very seriously. We believe by rescheduling the event will enable us to provide a better exhibition / conference experience that our attendees expect and deserve in a safe environment," said Andy Kiwanuka, Managing Director - Asia Pacific, CloserStill Media.
He added, "We would like to take this chance to thank our sponsors and partners for their continuous support, open discussions and encouragement thus far. We remain excited to host the event in 2021 and will share more information about our plans in the coming weeks."
Singapore Vet will closely monitor the coronavirus situation in collaboration with the government, health authorities and Suntec Singapore, to ensure a high level of hygiene and safety at the world-class fair ground in October 2021. The team will be in touch with all confirmed exhibitors, speakers and partners to discuss their participation at the postponed events.
For urgent assistance, please email [email protected]
About Singapore Vet
After successful shows in Europe and the US, CloserStill Media has expanded into Singapore - one of the fastest growing animal health markets in the world. Singapore Vet is a two-day conference-led exhibition with a comprehensive high-quality CPE programme presented by world-class veterinary leaders, giving you the chance to connect with 1,500 vets from across Southeast Asia - including Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, and many more - as well as international attendees.
Learn more at https://singapore.vetshow.com/
About Closerstill Media
CloserStill Media specialises in international professional events chiefly in the technology markets, across five global territories. Its portfolio includes some of the UK's fastest-growing and award-winning events including Cloud Expo Europe and Data Centre World. Having delivered unparalleled quality and relevant audiences for all its exhibitions, CloserStill has been repeatedly recognised as a leading innovator with its teams and international events winning multiple awards in Europe and Asia including Best Marketing Manager - four times in succession - Best Trade Exhibition, Best Launch Exhibition, and Rising Star - two years in succession - among others.
For more information, visit www.closerstillmedia.com
Media Contact:
Winnie Ho
Marketing Manager
+852-2972 0628
[email protected]
May 21, 2020 10:10 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Trade Shows, Advertising
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
|
|
|
|
|CloserStill Media
|May 6, 2020 20:18 HKT/SGT
|
CloserStill Media Shortlisted for AEO Excellence Awards, Best International Show - APAC
|Mar 18, 2020 16:30 HKT/SGT
|
Cloud Expo Asia, Hong Kong Announces New Dates for its 2020 Events
|Mar 10, 2020 11:15 HKT/SGT
|
Big Data World x Artificial Intelligence - 4th edition at Marina Bay Sands
|Feb 27, 2020 08:00 HKT/SGT
|
CloserStill Media launches Green World Asia, a sustainability-focused platform for business
|Feb 19, 2020 10:12 HKT/SGT
|
Cloud & Cyber Security Expo Announces Rebrand to Cyber Security World Asia
|Oct 8, 2019 14:00 HKT/SGT
|
Mr. Philip Heah, Singapore IMDA, to Deliver Opening Address at Cloud Expo Asia & CloudAsia
|Oct 4, 2019 20:07 HKT/SGT
|
Major APAC Veterinary Conference to be held in Singapore
|Sept 26, 2019 07:54 HKT/SGT
|
CloserStill Media's Enterprise Technology Event to Occupy Two Levels of Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre in October 2019
|Sept 11, 2019 07:00 HKT/SGT
|
CloserStill Media's Newly Launched Event, Technology for Marketing Asia, Set to Take APAC Marketing Industry by Storm
|May 9, 2019 07:40 HKT/SGT
|
Cloud Expo Asia Shortlisted as Finalist for Prestigious AEO Excellence Awards
|More news >>