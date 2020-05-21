Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, May 21, 2020
Thursday, 21 May 2020, 14:34 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Corporation
'e5 Consortium' Established to Promote Zero-Emission Electric Vessel

TOKYO, May 21, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Seven companies--Asahi Tanker Co., Ltd., Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., Exeno Yamamizu Corporation, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd., Tokyo Electric Power Company, and Mitsubishi Corporation--today announced establishment of the "e5 Consortium," with the goal of establishing new ocean shipping infrastructure services through various initiatives to develop, realize, and commercialize zero-emission electric vessels.


An image of the zero-emission electric tanker


Coastal shipping in Japan faces structural issues such as a shortage of mariners due to the aging of the seagoing workforce, not to mention the aging of the vessels. In addition, the ocean shipping industry has urged the coastal shipping industry to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases (GHGs) as one of Japan?s measures to address climate change. The seven e5 Consortium corporate members are focusing their attention on fulfilling the potential of electric vessels to solve these urgent issues. The consortium aims to establish a platform that offers innovative ocean shipping infrastructure services based on electric vessels bringing to bear the strength, technological know-how, networks, and other advantages of each member company.

As the first phrase of the project, the consortium plans to launch the world's first zero-emission electric tanker, powered by large-capacity lithium ion batteries, in March 2022(1). e5 Lab. Inc. will serve as the executive office of the e5 Consortium.(2)

The e5 Consortium will promote the sustainable growth of coastal shipping in Japan and contribute to the nation?s social and economic development by providing added value to the coastal shipping industry through the development and introduction of advanced vessels.

What is 'e5'?

A provider of safe, reliable, and high-quality transport service, based on the realization of five core values: electrification, environment, evolution, efficiency, and economics.

(1) Asahi Tanker decided to build two electric tankers powered by lithium-ion batteries, the first such vessels in the world:
https://asahi-tanker.com/news-release/2020/135/
Zero emission electric tanker concept video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6sJjzCbRFWw&feature=youtu.be
(2) e5 Lab. Inc. (President: Tomoaki Ichida; Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo), jointly established by four companies of Asahi Tanker Co., Ltd., Exeno Yamamizu Corporation, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., and Mitsubishi Corporation, has enthusiastically promoted innovative projects to bring digital solutions and digital transformation to the ocean shipping industry, not only with electric vessels, but also hydrogen fuel batteries, onboard automated equipment, onboard broadband, remote control vessels, and development of a common integrated OS for ocean (vessels).
URL of e5 lab Inc.: http://e5ship.com/


May 21, 2020 14:34 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Marine/Offshore
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Corporation Links

http://www.mitsubishicorp.com

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-corporation

Mitsubishi Corporation
Mar 30, 2020 15:28 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation and SOHGO SECURITY SERVICES Agree to Strategic Partnership in Facility Management Business
Mar 30, 2020 11:07 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation and SOHGO SECURITY SERVICES Agree to Strategic Partnership in Facility Management Business
Mar 25, 2020 16:47 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation and Chubu to acquire Dutch Energy Supply Company "Eneco"
Mar 13, 2020 08:09 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation: Establishment of PeptiGrowth Inc. for Development and Commercialization of Peptide Alternatives to Growth Factors for Cell Culture
Feb 28, 2020 06:47 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation and Chubu Electric Power Consortium Named Preferred Bidder for Offshore Transmission Asset in the UK
Feb 25, 2020 14:16 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation and CRISP HD Agree to Business Alliance and Acquisition of Third-Party Shares
Jan 23, 2020 11:39 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation Participates in Vietnam's "Grand Park Project"
Jan 8, 2020 08:37 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation Joins PET Chemical Recycling Business
Dec 20, 2019 18:33 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation and NTT Agree to Form a Business Partnership to Pursue "Industrial Digital Transformation (DX)"
Dec 13, 2019 15:25 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation Participates in FPSO Project in Brazil
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       