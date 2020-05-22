Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Friday, May 22, 2020
Friday, 22 May 2020
Suprema announces Suprema Europe SARL to reinforce regional presence

SEOUL, KOREA, May 22, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Suprema, a global leader in access control and biometrics for physical security, officially announces the formation of Suprema Europe SARL, which has been established to provide partners and customers in the region with better localized support.




Formerly Suprema France SARL, Suprema Europe SARL will provide direct supply products and services to European partners. Suprema Europe has been granted an additional capital and will maintain products in stock and a technical support hotline in Europe. This will help Suprema partners grow further with better services available in Central European Time.

Given the global pandemic and increased demand for touchless access solutions, Suprema is experiencing high demand for contactless solutions such as RFID solutions, mobile access cards and facial recognition readers.

For more information on Suprema products and solutions, please visit https://www.supremainc.com/en/wheretobuy/list.asp.

About Suprema

Suprema Inc. is a leading global provider of security and biometrics technologies. Suprema's extensive range of products includes biometric access control systems, time and attendance solutions, mobile authentication solutions and embedded fingerprint solutions. Suprema has No.1 market share in biometrics access control in EMEA region and has worldwide sales network in over 130 countries. For more information, please visit www.supremainc.com.

Press Contact:
Chloe Kim
Manager of Marketing, Suprema Inc.
Email: [email protected]


